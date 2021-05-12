The demolition project of the old Methodist Church in Ladysmith will cost about $121,000. Five or six years ago the cost of removing the asbestos was estimated to be $29,000 and since that time, in recent bids, the price has doubled.
In a joint agreement, the City of Ladysmith has agreed to use tax incremental district (TID) funds to demolish the old Methodist Church and receive an equal credit for needed repairs at the Rusk County Community Library. The agreement was discussed in depth during the March county board meeting.
The church is owned by the county.
According to Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado, the repairs to the library are estimated to be $220,000 and would include replacing the HVAC system, the siding or stucco of the building, floor tiles in the basement and other repairs. Much of the repairs are due to water damage.
Rusk County Chairman Dave Willingham expressed concern about not tearing down the church and creating a potential liability. Waiting to complete the project could resulting in yet a higher price later on, according to Willingham.
The project is expected to continue.
Finance Director Kitzie Winters advised that overall the county’s 2020 budget was 10 percent over the expected expenditures. Despite this, several departments were over budget and needed to use contingency funds to pay for their 2020 expenditures.
Several of the departments went over budget and required contingency funds at some point in the year. Taken together, several of the departments were $243,461.56 over budget in 2020.
“We don’t budget for worst case scenarios,” said Winters in speaking of the unusual 2020 year. Overall the county is rolling back about $415,000 in unused funds from the 2020 budget back into general funds. In an average year, the county rolls back just over $1 million, according to Winters.
Supervisor Terry DuSell said returning funds back to the general funds looks more fiscally responsible to the public rather than returning to the board two or three times for more funds.
Supervisors approved the purchase of a new sound system for the Rusk County Fairgrounds. DuSell made the request to borrow the funds from the county and repay the $12,178 over the upcoming four years.
In the case of inclement weather, a lost person or for main events, an updated system would be a benefit to the fairgrounds, according to Dusell.
The approved system is waterproof, expandable and portable. The recently updated power at the fairgrounds would be sufficient to run the new system.
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado pointed out that time is of the essence in ordering the system because of the current economic market. The current market is making the speakers difficult to obtain, ordering now will greaten the chance the system could be updated. A motion was made to approve the purchase.
Health and Human Services Director Jeremy Jacobs presented his 2020 review where he said the next steps are to support the earliest of intervention strategies to reduce HHS efforts later.
Currently there are 30 open child protection cases and of those cases, 55 percent of those children were removed from their parent’s homes due to drugs. One initiative targeting this is the EDGE program that allows middle school students to participate in that educates them about the perils of drug use.
In other news, Rusk County Youth Representatives Becca Strickland and Megan vanDoorn were sworn into office as youth members of the county board. Strickland and vanDoorn will serve one-year terms.
The next Rusk County board of supervisors is 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 25.
