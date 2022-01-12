The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release for a newly released sex offender who will be residing in the Bruce community.
Brandon J. Mead, 38, will remain under the close supervision of Rusk County probation agents and must obey specific Department of Corrections rules related to his release.
Mead is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with minors, including his victims, he cannot possess child pornography and must maintain absolute sobriety. Also, he cannot be anywhere where children normally attend including schools or parks. Mead is expected to cooperate with electronic monitoring.
Anyone who notices Mead engaged in an activity that could violate his sex offender rules is encouraged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 715-532-2200, or Rusk County Probation and Parole, 715-5332-6398.
Mead’s criminal history includes four convictions of fourth degree sexual assault in Barron County Circuit Court, two convictions of child enticement with use of recording in Rusk County Circuit Court and two convictions of contributing to the delinquency of a child also in Rusk.
Mead is described as being a white male who is five foot six inches tall and weighing 346 pounds. He had brown hair, hazel eyes and is ambidextrious.
Beginning Jan. 11, Mead will be residing at W12122 Imalone Rd, Bruce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.