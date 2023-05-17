Duplexes proposed

A pulverizer removes asphalt from Flambeau Avenue. A developer is proposing three new duplexes on the road in the coming years.

The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, May 8, to approve a professional services agreement for reuse of the former elementary school building on Lindoo Avenue.

City Administrator Alan Christianson Jr., told the committee this matter was in regard to federal funding that may be awarded for the property at the northwest corner of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street S.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.