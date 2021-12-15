A moving tribute honoring deceased military veterans is green and growing, making sure those who served their country remain in peoples’ thoughts each Christmas.
This year’s Rusk County Wreaths Across America tribute is expected to be much bigger than last year with more than 1,000 freshly made balsam wreaths already ordered and on their way here. There will not only be twice as many wreaths this year, but also more cemeteries with one new burial site on the itinerary.
Wreaths Across America organizers will again honor every veteran buried in the Ingram cemetery, as they have each year since 2018. They are also returning to Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith for the second year in a row, planning to double last year’s effort. This will be the first year for a ceremony at the Tony cemetery.
MSgt Judi Novak USAF (ret), the site coordinator in Tony, called it a way to honor veterans. She noted the wreaths are not a decoration, but rather an honor for those who served and have since passed.
“With me being a veteran it is very important to me,” Novak said.
Her husband, father, uncle and cousin — all veterans — are also buried in the Tony cemetery. She will be personally laying wreaths at their graves.
“It will be very hard to do. It is very humbling,” said Novak.
Organizers welcome the public to turn out for the observances on Saturday, Dec. 18. The schedule is Ingram Cemetery at 9 a.m., Tony Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. and Riverside Cemetery at 1 p.m. A special service is planned for noon at the Rusk County Veterans Memorial Wall in Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
Last year volunteers laid 520 wreaths at local cemeteries. This year, there are 1,080 wreaths ordered.
“It is a very humbling experience,” said Site Coordinator Patti Bisson.
Getting started
The Wreaths Across America story began more than 20 years ago when the former commercial business, Worcester Wreath Company, in Harrington, Maine, began a tradition of placing wreaths on the headstones of fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Over the years, the company has donated countless wreaths which were placed by volunteers in a wreath laying ceremony each December.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a movement designated by Congress with the mission to remember, honor and teach. It is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at most notably Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
The laying of wreaths on veterans graves started in 1992, when a few wreaths were placed at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2020 there were 1.7 million wreaths laid at 2,557 locations worldwide.
Last week, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, as “Wreaths Across America Day.” A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans interred there.
“Wreaths Across America is a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans – both those that we’ve lost and those still with us,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”
By coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other veterans cemeteries around the country, the organization and countless volunteers strive to remember the nation’s fallen heroes. The day honors those who serve, and it teaches others about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve freedom.
This year, Wreaths Across America will be marked on Saturday, Dec. 18. Local coordinators are Dale and Patti Bisson in Ingram, Don and Dawn Nicholson in Ladysmith and Judi Novak in Tony.
Local roots
Wreaths Across America started with Ingram residents Dale and Patti Bisson. The couple wanted a way to honor two of their former classmates, Richard Cerra, who is buried in Bruce and Leo Ludvigsen, who is buried in Sheldon. They were both killed in the Vietnam War.
“They never got to see very many Christmases, so putting a wreath on their graves just means something special for them,” Patti Bisson said.
The Bissons make a trip to both Sheldon and Bruce to deliver wreaths dedicated for Ludvigsen and Cerra. They also put wreaths on three veterans graves at the South Lawrence Mennonite Cemetery, and on the grave of Anthony Witkiewicz, a graduate of Flambeau High School.
Green and growing
There were 520 wreaths placed at Rusk County sites last year. All the veterans graves in Ingram got a wreath, as did nearly half in Ladysmith.
This year each veteran grave at the three cemeteries will get a wreath with estimates of 60 in Ingram, 108 in Tony and 820 at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. A few individual wreaths will also be scattered at a handful of smaller cemeteries around the countryside.
With nine wreaths per box, organizers have ordered 120 boxes totaling 1,080 total wreaths. In addition, eight ceremonial wreaths depicting and honoring the seven branches of the military will be presented during a ceremony at Memorial Park in the city.
Organizers already are looking forward to next year, hoping to find a wreath coordinator for Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon to help with laying 200 wreaths at that site in southeastern Rusk County.
Set for this year
Wreaths have already been purchased for this year at a cost of $15 each. Organizers are already fundraising for next year.
Local organizers are hoping Worcester Wreath Company will again sponsor a “buy one-get one” offer from Dec. 15-Jan. 15. For every wreath they purchase they also get $5 back.
This money and donations received throughout the year are placed into a savings account so when a “buy one-get one” offer is available the funds are there.
“And this year we are ready for it,” Patti Bisson said.
They will need about 1,280 wreaths for next year’s event, which at the “buy one-get one” they estimate will need $9,600.
“With the generosity of individuals and organizations in our area we are almost to our goal,” Patti Bisson said.
AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Post 127 in Ladysmith recently donated $1,000 to the cause. The remaining $3,343 needed was donated days later by Sons of AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Squadron 127 in Ladysmith.
These donations mean money is now in place to buy wreaths needed for next Christmas.
On the way
Local organizers recently received a message from the driver at Rock Solid Transport of Chippewa Falls with word a company driver was on the way to pick up “the most important load of the year.”
“I’ll be in Columbia Falls, Maine, on Dec. 11 to pick up the veterans wreaths,” the driver stated.
Local organizers believe a person dies not once, but twice. The first time is when a heart stops beating. The second time is the last mention of an individual’s name.
They refuse to allow that to ever happen.
“Dale and I, Don and Dawn Nicholson and Judi Novak are in awe of the generosity of the whole community for supporting our endeavor,” Patti Bisson said.
The Bissons and other site coordinators are extremely grateful for the public’s support. They say it sometimes takes a while for a new event to catch on.
“It is really catching on,” Patti Bisson said. “It is unreal.”
