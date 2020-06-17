A probable cause statement filed late Tuesday in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office presents new details about the weekend shooting death of a couple at their Conrath area home.
The victims were identified as Robert D. Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie M. Rosolowski, 70.
Arrested were the couple’s grandson, Adam R. Rosolowski, 21, of Phillips, and acquaintances, Joseph W. Falk, 17, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy. Official charges have yet to be filed against any of the three individuals.
The probable cause statement against Adam Rosolowski, alleges the grandson indicated during interviews with investigators that Falk first killed Adam’s grandfather with a shotgun and Adam then fired two shots from a handgun that killed his grandmother. The document shows alleged conflicting stories made by Adam over multiple interviews.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s office dispatch center received a 911 call from a Rosolowski family member at 4:39 p.m., Sunday, June 7, reporting the couple was found dead at their home in the N2200 block of Market Road in the town of Marshall.
Arriving law enforcement officers found a large amount of blood inside the home. A neighbor reported hearing suspected gunshots the previous night, between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6.
Early Sunday, June 7, the Price County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department in an attempt to locate Adam Rosolowski involving some vehicle pursuits in Price County. Adam was arrested hours later in Price County, and he was in jail at the time of the Sunday afternoon 911 call from the family member who found the couple dead.
At about 5 p.m., Sunday, Price County Dispatch called Rusk County Dispatch to report a Price County corrections officer observed a red-colored substance appearing to be blood on Adam’s pants at the time he was brought to the Price County Jail for his arrest.
During the Price County investigation, law enforcement officers learned there were two passengers with Adam during the pursuits, Falk and the 16-year-old boy.
According to the probable cause statement, Adam was interviewed by Rusk County Sheriff’s investigators, Monday, at the Price County Jail. The document states Adam initially claimed he hadn’t been in Rusk County for several months. During the interview, Adam eventually indicated he was at his grandparents’ home at about 9:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6 and had gone inside the residence to obtain clothing and a subwoofer. Adam also indicated Falk wanted to obtain a white truck from Adam’s grandparents. Adam indicated Falk was upset they couldn’t get the truck and observed Falk go outside, get a shotgun and then go back inside the home. Adam heard two gunshots from inside the home, so he went inside to investigate.
“Adam indicated he saw his grandfather shot to death and his grandmother running around the house, bleeding from the mouth area,” the probable cause statement reads.
According to the probable cause statement, Adam indicated he left the residence and then saw Falk shoot a shotgun through the door, striking his grandmother. Adam admitted to holding a .357 caliber handgun, debating using it on Falk because he was upset, but he did not fire any rounds.
“Both [Falk and 16-year-old passenger] provided information to law enforcement that Adam had shot his grandmother,” the probable cause statement reads.
According to the probable cause statement, while Adam was in the Rusk County Jail he asked to speak again to law enforcement officers.
“During a recorded, mirandized interview, Adam admitted to being inside the house while [Falk] shot Adam’s grandfather. Adam also admitted to firing two rounds from a handgun towards his grandmother, aiming for her head on each shot,” the probable cause statement reads.
“Adam was not certain of the injuries his grandmother obtained, but described seeing her bleeding from her mouth, her left arm and right clavicle area when he left the scene,” the probable cause statement reads.
