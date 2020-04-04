Rusk County Public Health reported the county's second and third confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one day after announcing the county's first case on Friday.
No demographic information is being released.
Treatment can happen in Ladysmith depending on the level of care needed, according to Rusk County Public Health Officer Dawn Brost.
"Most can recuperate at home," she said.
Saturday, Brost reported:
Positive cases = 3
Negative cases = 48
Probable cases = 1
Suspect cases = 7
Pending test results = 5
Positive means confirmed; Laboratory confirmation of agent. Probable means typical clinical features of illness AND Partial laboratory results (confirmation pending) OR Epidemiologic link to a laboratory-confirmed case, Suspect means typical clinical features of illness AND Missing laboratory and epi information.
The positive cases are at their respective homes in isolation. The probable case has completed quarantine and has been released. The suspect cases are in quarantine at their respective homes monitoring for symptoms. The pending cases are quarantined at home awaiting test results.
"We will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance,"Brost said after the Friday announcement of the county's first positive case.
“There is no need for the public to panic,” Brost said Friday. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Rusk County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”
It is important that everyone works together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please remember:
Stay home. Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than the people who live in their home (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, and individual visitors)
People should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work
It is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze
Avoid touching your face
If you get sick, please call before going in to the clinic or hospital
“Rusk County Public Health is ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19. We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” Brost said.
