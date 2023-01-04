Crews from four area fire departments battled a smoky structure fire at the Rusk County Farm Supply feed mill in downtown Ladysmith on New Year’s Eve.
A 911 caller advised Rusk County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center there was black smoke between the offices and feed mill of the business, which has a shop on the east side of the building and attached feed mill on the west side of the structure.
A responding law enforcement officer advised flames were visible on the west side of the building.
The Ladysmith Fire Department responded at about 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, to the business, 200 Worden Ave. Dispatch records show the Ladysmith, Bruce, Sheldon and Weyerhaeuser fire departments being responded simultaneously.
“Upon the Ladysmith Fire Department arriving, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the feed mill area of the building,” Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs said.
Firefighters entered from the store portion of the building and were able to contain the fire, keeping flames from spreading to the attached main building.
Two firefighters received minor injuries during the call. One firefighter was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith and later released.
The fire was reported under control and contained at 10:16 p.m., about 2 hours after the initial call.
“The damage estimate to the feed mill portion of the buiding is extensive and unknown at this time,” Gibbs said.
Area streets were barricaded to keep out traffic as fire crews battled the blaze.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55 p.m., about 2.5 hours, on New Years Eve.
“The cause of the fire is thought to be a heat lamp that was located in that area of the building and in use,” Gibbs said.
Rusk County Farm Supply management expressed thanks to the four local fire departments, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s office and Rusk County Ambulance Service for “their great coordination and efforts to contain the fire.”
The mill and feed store will be closed until at least Monday, Jan. 9, according to Farm Supply Office Manager Shaina Spooner.
“We are assessing the damage and making a plan on how to best service our customers,” Spooner said.
Business owners are contacting insurance for any claims, they said.
Rusk County Farm Supply CEO Jesse Spooner described the damage inside the building as “a fair bit.”
“We want to make sure it is safe to be in there. Here we are two days later, and it is still smoldering,” Spooner said on Monday as fire crews were back on scene for a rekindle.
Owners were already developing plans to work with other area feed mills in Conrath, Tony, Sheldon and Gilman to make sure farmers would not be forgotten.
“We have to know what a plan looks like before we can make ay definitive plans,” Jesse Spooner said. “In the short term we will be working with other local feed suppliers to get our customers taken care of.”
The business is a hub for hundreds of local farms in the area. As firefighters were on scene Monday for the rekindle, customers were pulling up to pay bills. Business staff were taking checks in on the street and a parking lot across from the food mill loading dock.
“The good thing is it can only get better. It can only get better. There is nowhere to go but up,” Jesse Spooner said.
Mutual aid was received from the Bruce, Sheldon and Weyerhaeuser fire departments. The Ladysmith Police and Rusk County Sheriff’s departments responded. The Rusk County Ambulance Service assisted. Ladysmith Public Works Department and Xcel Energy also responded.
The Ladysmith Fire Department w as called back to the scene on Monday, Jan. 2, when the structure rekindled. Firefighters were on scene from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Serving northwestern Wisconsin since 1987, Rusk County Farm Supply is a family owned business that provides LP gas and farm supplies. It serves the local community and local farmers with high-quality products and services.
