Rusk County Public Health and Emergency Management hosted a coronavirus disease COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 10, at the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The vaccination clinics distributed Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations.
There were 100 individuals who received their 2nd dose and an additional 100 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine. To date, 100 individuals have received their second vaccine and another 500 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccination from county health. The department will continue to host more vaccination clinics as the vaccine becomes available.
Tony resident Elmer Wisherd, 100, got his second and final dose of the vaccine. He wasn’t worried.
Wisherd enlisted in the U.S. Army and worked as a C-47 crew chief in the European Theater as part of the 91st Troop Carrier Squadron. He was involved in seven major battles, including the airborne assault during Operation Overlord (D-Day), where his plane dropped paratroopers into Normandy. Wisherd said his children, nieces and nephews kept calling and urging him to get vaccinated when it became available.
The clinic personnel treated Wisherd like a hero, greeting him at the door, walking him through the facility and monitoring him for any after-effects.
“I got no effects whatsoever. I didn’t even get a store arm,” Wisherd said. “They treated an old fellow pretty good.”
There is still a limited weekly vaccine supply, officials said.
Jeremy Jacobs, Rusk County HHS Director, said, “As always, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Rusk County Emergency Government, Ladysmith EMTs, Ladysmith Fire Department and other individuals who made this event possible.”
Rusk County continues to lag statewide vaccination totals, ranking last in individuals completing the vaccine series with 968, or 6.8 percent of the population compared with 12.5 percent statewide.
The county fares slightly better in individuals who have received at least one dose with 2,202, or 15.5 percent of the population compared with 21.6 percent statewide.
“Rusk County’s numbers appear to lag behind but in reality, they are not, according to Jacobson. He said when the vaccine was available early on, the county’s eligible population was limited to frontline healthcare workers, residents of long term care and a handful of other select populations.
“The first eligible 1a group did not encompass a large percentage of population in our county and we were not allowed to move to the next eligible group until the state allowed it our vaccinator status could have been compromised,” Jacobson said. “Fortunately, each week, as we progress towards new eligible populations, our previous groups are still prioritized and being vaccinated weekly by our department and our community vaccinator partners at Marshfield Clinic, Prevea and Rusk County Pharmacy.”
The state has been very explicit that the groups eligible for the vaccine are priority, according to Jacobson. “All of our vaccinators in our county have been very diligent to vaccinate the priority groups each week. We do not have a lot of healthcare workers in our county, so that contributed to what appears to be a lag. But in reality, our 65-plus population is being served each week in addition to new eligible groups like school personnel and high risk populations,” he said.
There are several vaccinators for Rusk County, including Marshfield Clinic, Prevea Clinic, Rusk County Pharmacy, and Rusk County Public Health. They are available by appointments and all have a waitlist for eligible populations. Vaccines are being given to vaccinators by the state and federal programs, however they have been in short supply.
“Feedback from our weekly vaccine clinics have been very positive and the eligible vaccine recipients have said they have not had to wait very long to get a call back,” Jacobson said.
Each week, the county waitlist replenishes with a group of interested eligible individuals. Officials are encouraging interested participants to sign up through a link on the Rusk County website at www.ruskcounty.org or to call 715-532-2218 and speak to a staff member or leave a message and it will be returned within 24-48 hours.
“We are actively advocating with our state and regional leaders to encourage more vaccine to our county vaccinators. We meet with our local partners weekly and discuss efforts for vaccinations locally and each report out progress with efforts,” Jacobson said.
DHS also announced the next group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and provided an anticipated timeline for expanding eligibility for the general public.
Beginning March 29, individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 will be eligible. The decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and was informed by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee and guidance from medical experts in DHS.
The next eligible group includes individuals with the following medical conditions:
n Asthma (moderate-to-severe);
n Cancer;
n Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain);
n Chronic kidney disease;
n COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease);
n Cystic fibrosis;
n Down syndrome;
n Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies;
n Hypertension or high blood pressure;
n Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines;
n Liver disease;
n Neurologic conditions, such as dementia;
n Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2);
n Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2);
nPregnancy
n Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
n Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
n Sickle cell disease
n Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
n Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
For the latest up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 vaccine recipient eligibility, please refer to the Rusk County Public Health’s Facebook page and the COVID-19 vaccination page of the Rusk County website.
If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine with Rusk County Public Health the following are options to get enrolled:
1) Complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H5LCKJN
2) Individuals also may call 715-532-2218 and provide the following information: full name, date of birth, telephone number and category of phase you are included in.
Notify county health at 715-532-2218 if you are on its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist but have received the vaccine from another source.
County health on Monday reported two new cases of the coronavirus with 22 currently active cases. Since the pandemic started in the U.S. about one year ago, the county reports 1,273 total positive cases, 1,231 recoveries, 86 hospitalizations and 16 deaths. There also has been 4,938 total negative test results for the illness in the county.
Vaccines in the county are available at Rusk County Pharmacy, Prevea, Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, Walmart and Rusk County Health Department. A vaccinator map is available online at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm.
