The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to approve a Certified Survey Map that subdivides a multi-family residential lot into two parcels. The new CSM could help with possible future development of new homes, said city officials at the July 26 meeting.
The 2.73 acre parcel of land is along the east side of E. Sixth Street N, between U.S. 8 and Park Avenue.
The CSM essentially divides the part of the lot with six trailers to the south from the five newer duplex homes developed several years ago to the north.
“Lot one can be used for different uses, probably twin homes or single family homes,” said Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner, who is also the city’s building inspector.
Gorsegner told the council the owner is interested in financing opportunities.
The parcel is zoned Planned Unit Development. A PUD is governed through various setbacks, regulations and other requirements.
“I don’t see anything concerning,” Gorsegner said.
The city council approves CSM requests.
The property owner was not at the meeting.
“It is probably more for a financing reason than anything to separate them. The current duplexes are there and the type of financing they are under in order to build or do some other financing on the other lot,” Gorsegner said. “If it going to encourage building some new structures that is good for me.”
Several years ago the city installed new water main into Lot 2 to serve the duplexes, each home with its own meter. The trailers get water service off a private line from the south, all served from a single meter.
“Are we setting ourselves up to having to run a new water line in there?” Ald. Marty Reynolds said.
The council only approved a CSM at this time.
“I think at some point in time that there may be additional requests being made that we need to keep in mind that we did this,” Reynolds said.
“You are probably correct,” Gorsegner said.
In other matters, the council:
— Unanimously approved a license allowing construction of a handicapped accessible ramp in the city’s right of way at Rusk County Farm Supply, 200 Worden Ave. W. Business owners are engaged in remodeling their building and wish to add a handicap accessible ramp on the east side of parcel in the public right-of-way that may extend the entire width of the lot from north to south and 5 feet into the right-of-way.
— Heard Bob Lincoln with the Veterans Memorial Association commend the city council for helping with the VMA lot paving through the county, adding the organization’s car show was a huge success.
— Heard Pam Warner commend the city council for helping approve a traffic route for the monthly Ruby’s Pantry, adding the event was very successful and the new route and signs worked great.
— Heard the council’s legal affairs committee is reviewing the city’s ATV/UTV ordinances to clean up existing language inconsistencies.
— Heard a personnel committee is being scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2, to review about six public works applications for possible interviews.
— Unanimously approved a $40 private stump grinding invoice from Jeff Busse for a stump left behind in the boulevard when Pederson Avenue was reconstructed several years ago. City policy is to not pay invoices without prior authorization or city finance committee approval, which has since happened after deeming it would have cost about the same had the city had the work done.
— Unanimously approved sealcoating the alley north of the fire hall for $500, paid from the city’s chipseal budget.
— Tabled action to approve a Rusk County Highway Department proposal to pave Falge Park Drive to clarify what areas are included in the $59,160 proposal. Council members questioned if that price for the roadway, library parking lot and pavilion driveway included the gravel family fishing area parking area lot or if the fishing site was an additional $39,150 expense. The roadway, which was pulverized earlier this year, is to be funded with city Tax Incremental District revenue. Paving is to be completed this year.
— Discussed paving the rapidly deteriorating W. Fourth Street from Worden to Miner avenues, which was used heavily and worn down further by motorists as an alternate route around downtown street construction this summer. City officials want to contact Canadian National to determine if the railroad will help with any costs. Much of the roadway is owned by the CN subsidiary, Wisconsin Central Limited, according to county property records. A funding source has yet to be identified as the city’s construction fund was committed to this year’s work downtown.
— Heard Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs report the three fire hall exterior doors will be installed as previously approved by city council, two on the east and one on the front. Gibbs also reported firefighters served 720 meals during the Mardi Gras Pancake Breakfast, which went “exceptionally well” with the citizen water fights.
— Unanimously approved hiring Kauffman & Son of Ladysmith for $4,685 to sealcoat Miner Park at 111 Miner Ave. E, public parking at 112 W. Second St. N parking and public works shop parking and storage at 819 Summit Ave. Three bids were received. Funding is available in the city’s sealcoating budget.
— Heard E. Eighth Street by the railroad tracks will be repaved by the county this year.
— Heard reconstruction plans are being drafted for E. 10th Street N between U.S. 8 and Menasha Avenue.The roadway was pulverized last year for repaving, but due to several water main breaks the project is being reworked as a full reconstruction.
