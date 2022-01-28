Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials report a black bear injured by porcupine quills has not been found since it was first reported last month.
During the week of Jan. 17, local Wisconsin DNR Law Enforcement and Wildlife Management were contacted by the Blue Hills Trail Association about a black bear with porcupine quills in its face, neck and paws
The bear was seen on a Blue Hills ski trail.
DNR staff made contact with a rehabilitation center to remove the quills and rehabilitate the injured bear upon a successful capture attempt. Unfortunately, DNR Law Enforcement and wildlife management staff have been unable to locate the injured bear since the initial reports.
“Due to the timing of the year and extreme weather patterns, DNR staff are limited on additional techniques to capture the bear,” said DNR Wildlife Biologist Emma Doden, who is based in Ladysmith.
Doden states if this bear is spotted again, take down location information for reporting. Additionally, keep a safe distance from the bear.
“Ideally keep about 100 yards between yourself and the bear in the interest of human safety,” Doden stated. “Bears can be very lethargic this time of year but they are still wild animals. This will also limit stress to the animal in an already tough situation.”
Please do not leave food or drink for the bear, Doden added.
“This may cause human habituation of the bear and lead to future issues,” she stated.
The porcupine’s natural range is the northern half of Wisconsin, where they roam throughout the year. They do not hibernate, or become dormant like bears do.
Porcupines are primarily nocturnal animals who rest during the day in hollow trees and logs, underground burrows or in crevices found in rocky areas.
The North American porcupine is the second largest of all rodents. Porcupines have small heads and chunky bodies and grow up to 25 to 40 inches long from head to tail. The tail can grow as long as 8 inches. The male and female are approximately the same size and can weigh between 10 and 40 pounds. The front of a porcupine’s body is covered with long, yellowish guard hairs, while the back and tail are covered with up to 30,000 quills which are interspersed among dark, coarse guard hairs.
When a porcupine feels threatened, he turns his backside to the enemy and tries to drive his tail against the assailant. Porcupines may also produce a noxious odor and chatter or clack their teeth as a warning sign. Porcupines do not throw their quills. Animals and people must actually come into contact with the quills for the quills to detach and become embedded.
Porcupines have a benevolent disposition and, unless provoked to defend themselves, they cause no real harm. The primary conflict with porcupines occurs when a person or pet ignores the warning signals and ends up with quills lodged in their skin. Each porcupine quill has a greasy coating and at the tip is a small, backward projecting barb that serves to work the quills ever deeper into the flesh. Once imbedded, quills cannot easily be pulled out.
Serious injuries can result when humans or animals come in contact with a porcupine if the eyes, mouth or throat are afflicted. If a human or pet has been “quilled,” it is important to seek immediate medical or veterinary treatment to ensure that the quills are removed completely and correctly.
Any future reports of this bear can be directed to Emma Doden, Ladysmith Wildlife Biologist at 715-518-8063 or emma.doden@wisconsin.gov.
