A Bruce man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to making false material statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the United States.
Alfredo Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, in U.S. District Court in Madison. A brief on the case states Aguilar admitted to cheating workers out of a portion of their wages and other costs. It also states that Aguilar agrees to pay restitution and a civil penalty.
According to the plea agreement, from 2015 until December 2018 Aguilar was a co-owner of Northwoods Forestry, Inc., a business based in Eleva. Aguilar recruited workers from Mexico and Central America, known as H-2B workers, to work in forestry by planting and caring for trees and clearing and developing woodland. Through the H-2B program, employers are permitted to hire temporary workers from other countries to perform labor to address one-time, seasonal, intermittent, or peak needs.
Northwoods Forestry agents made statements and gave testimony under oath to the Department of Labor and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services regarding the type of work the workers would do and the wages they would receive. Documents filed with the court state in the application, Aguilar’s conspirator claimed that Northwoods Forestry would pay the workers $14.42 to $15 per hour to work in forestry in Maine and New Hampshire.
In a sworn appendix submitted later in support of the application, a Northwoods Forestry employee working as Aguilar’s conspirator attested under penalty of perjury that Northwoods Forestry would pay the H-28 workers wages equal to or exceeding the prevailing or minimum wages; only make lawful deductions from H-28 workers pay; pay or reimburse H-28 workers transportation costs and subsistence; provide all necessary supplies and equipment without charge; and not place H-28 workers in occupations or geographic locations other than those listed in the application.
Aguilar admitted that he placed Northwoods Forestry H-2B workers with non-forestry employers, including in meat packing, construction, roofing, agriculture, painting, fur processing and landscaping businesses, and that he assured those employers that the H-2B employees could legally work at their businesses when he knew that was not true.
Aguilar also admitted that Northwoods Forestry did not pay the workers the highest applicable wages, did not pay the workers overtime, deducted the cost of safety boots from the wages of employees sent to work in meat packing and deducted expenses and subsistence for transportation to and from the United States from the H-2B employees’ pay, all contrary to their sworn statements to the Department of Labor.
“My office is committed to partnering with the Department of Labor to protect the rights of all workers,” said Timothy O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court Western District of Wisconsin, who is handling the prosecution. “We will work with our federal colleague s to bring to justice those who seek to exploit vulnerable workers.”
As part of Aguilar’s plea agreement, Aguilar will pay restitution to the H-2B workers in the amount of $1,144,694 and a civil penalty in the amount of $210,696.
“Alfredo Aguilar conspired with others to abuse the H-2B program by making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and by failing to provide foreign workers with the wages and benefits they were entitled to receive,” said said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Chicago Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General. “We will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division to vigorously pursue those who commit fraud involving foreign labor certification programs.”
Aguilar faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., April 19.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General and Wage and Hour Division, with assistance from the U.S. Department of State and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
