A Bruce man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to making false material statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the United States. 

Alfredo Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, in U.S. District Court in Madison. A brief on the case states Aguilar admitted to cheating workers out of a portion of their wages and other costs. It also states that Aguilar agrees to pay restitution and a civil penalty.

