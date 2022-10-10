The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is seeking a woman they have been unable to locate since her home burned down on Saturday morning.
The office posted on social media they are looking to speak to Ginger Bryant and check her welfare.
Her home on Ranch Road burned down.
Anyone who knows where she is or how to reach her is asked to call investigators at 715-415-3916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.