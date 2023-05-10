May 12
STORYTIME — Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime at the Bruce Area Library featuring Out of the Woods by Rebecca Bond and a craft.
May 13
MOTHER’S DAY TEA — Mother’s Day Tea, ‘A Cup of Friendship’ will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 at the OLS school gym to benefit a school boiler. Call OLS for more information.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Museum at the Rusk County Fairgrounds will hold ‘Spring Cleaning Day,’ on May 13, Sat. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All exhibit buildings will be dusted, swept and vacuumed. Heavier work will also be done. A dozen volunteers will be needed. Bring a broom, dustpan, vacuum cleaner. Subway lunch follows. Call Jim at 715-415-9402 to volunteer.
ROCK IDENTIFICATION — Richard Mills will return to the Rusk County Community Library on Saturday May 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to identify rocks, discuss rock tumbling and share his hobby.
May 15
ANI-MAY — Come to watch anime and eat snacks on Monday May 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Rusk County Community Library. For tweens and teens.
May 17
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. the Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
LEGO CLUB — Wednesday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m., Lego Club will meet at the Bruce Area Library.
May 18
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Society Board will meet from 4 – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the museum on the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend. Plans will be made for Log Cabin Day on Sat. June 17.
May 19
STORYTIME — Friday May 19 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime at the Bruce Area Library featuring Always Arthur by Amanda Graham and Mouse Went Out to Get a Snack by Lyn Rossiter McFarland and sing-a-longs.
TALENT SHOW — Flambeau talent show. Friday, May 19 at the Flambeau school in the big gym at 1 p.m.
May 22
BOOK CLUB — Monday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. the Book Club will meet at the Bruce Area Library to discuss The Last Garden in England by Julia Kelly.
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — Monday, May 22 there will be a Fellowship Meal at the Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
May 24
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m., the Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
May 25
MANNA MEAL — Served by OLS & St Anthony’s Catholic Churches at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First Street S., Ladysmith from 5-6 p.m. Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship.
May 26
STORYTIME — Friday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m., Embrace will provide a storytime at the Bruce Area Library featuring Inside Out: Box of Mixed Emotions with a cup flower activity.
May 28 -29
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Museum will be open to the public on Memorial Weekend, Saturday May 28 and Sunday May 29 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend.
May 31
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m., the Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
Ongoing Events
AWANAS CLUB for children/youth ages 3-high school will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 7 through May 3 at Northland Bible Church, four miles west of Ladysmith on U.S. 8.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 21. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the Bruce Theater.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
