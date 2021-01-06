Protestors backing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today as a joint session of Congress was beginning the process of certifying the results of the recent presidential election. The protest halted the process, and legislators were evacuated from the building.
Among the legislators was Congressman Tom Tiffany, who was re-elected to represent the 7th District of Wisconsin that includes Rusk County. He called for a stronger message from political leaders on both sides of the aisle in an effort to put an end to growing numbers of violent protests across the country.
Shortly after 1 p.m. E.T., Wednesday, Jan. 6, Congress began opening electors’ envelopes from each state, according to Tiffany, who participated in a phone interview with the Ladysmith News after the Capitol had been breached. The process continued until reaching those from the state of Arizona, when there was an objection by both a House member and a Senate member.
“We had retired to our respective chambers, and we were about an hour into the debate when some people breached the Capitol,” Tiffany said. “We really didn’t know what was going on at first.”
Tiffany said at the time events started taking place he was in the House Chamber and could not see what was happening outside the Capitol.
“Then, security got concerned, and they confined us to the House floor,” Tiffany said. Then they thought it may not be safe to be in the building so they evacuated us out of the United States Capitol.”
Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the proceedings in the Senate, was taken to a secure location by the U.S. Secret Service out of fear for his safety.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were also placed in secure locations. With the Capitol complex in lockdown, Trump later issued a plea for calm.
Members of Wisconsin's congressional delegations from both parties forcefully condemned the actions of protesters, delaying certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Tiffany personally did not see any protestors enter the Capitol. Video shows protestors breaking through windows to enter the building and some milling on the House floor.
As events unfolded, Tiffany called the scene “rather startling.”
“I was surprised at the U.S.Capitol that something like this would happen, but we were able to be evacuated out of the building,” he said.
Tiffany added violence has been seen dating back to last summer in cities across the country.
“As much as this is getting a lot of attention today, and rightfully so, there was as bad of acts that were going on trashing the White House, or trying to breach the White House this summer,” Tiffany said.
“It is just time for this all to end,” Tiffany said. “We need political leaders who are going to stand up to the anarchists and others who are just out there to cause trouble, and they need to put their foot down. It needs to be both Republicans and Democrats that deliver the message. That’s it.”
Law enforcement needs to be able to do their job and make arrests so protestors who break the law get sentenced to prison, according to Tiffany.
“They need to send them to prison for a long time because what has been going on in our country the last eight months, it needs to stop,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany expects the electoral college certification to begin at some point. He believes there are three states that will be contested by both a House member and Senate member.
“We will see if that is going to happen. When we will restart that session, I have no idea. We will see what happens here. I would think people will continue to follow through with that, and then we will complete that process,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany compared today’s protests in Washington, D.C. to 2011, when he was a Wisconsin legislator and huge crowds descended on the State Capitol in Madison to protest Act 10. Protestors then included people from out of state like Illinois and California, he added.
“Those were some rough characters. I saw this back in 2011. It is really unfortunate when you see these n’er-do-wells that try to foment unrest and discontent,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany called on protestors to not act violently.
“I just think that to a certain extent we shouldn’t have to tell people that, but it is clear there is going to have to be a stronger message put out there,” Tiffany said.
“Political leaders on both sides of the aisle, whether it was Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris, last summer, they didn’t say a thing about the riots in big cities,” Tiffany said. “Now people are saying what they are saying about President Trump today. We need elected leaders who are going to stand up and say, enough.”
“All of us. The President. The President-elect. All these people. Speaker Pelosi. Our elected leaders, myself included, although I have been very consistent about that ever since the Madison riots, where I called for stopping these violent acts before they started,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany spoke about Madison riots in Wisconsin last summer, saying Gov.Tony Evers and the Madison Mayor did not take action to stop violent acts before they stated. He said that could have been done, but “they did not take action back in June to get control of the situation in Madison.”
“Then Gov. Evers let it get out of control in Kenosha,” Tiffany said. “This is what happens when you have anarchy in the streets, and it is time to get control of it. Elected leaders need to be very firm about this.”
“Stop the violence. If you are going to do it, you are going to prison,” Tiffany said.
