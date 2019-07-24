The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to hire Michael Cox as interim school district administrator for the 2019-20 school year.
He succeeds Paul Uhren, who unexpectedly announced his resignation last month to take a principal job at Eau Claire North High School.
In September 2016, Cox retired from his position as school district administrator at Solon Springs. He continued to serve as administrator of the Mellen school district two days a week. Cox previously worked as interim administrator for the Flambeau School District, working there between October 2018 and April this year while an administrator was on paid leave pending an investigation.
The board interviewed two excellent candidates, according to School Board President Todd Novakofski.
Also interviewed was Randal Braun, a former assistant principal and teacher at Ladysmith Middle School between 1977 and 1993. He later worked as principal at Phillips Middle School from 1993 to 2002 and district administrator for Cameron Schools from 2002 to 2014, when he retired. He then worked as an educational consultant for about one year. He has been a practicum supervisor for eduCATE-WI since last August.
“Both, either one, would have done an excellent job,” Novakofski said. “It is the majority of the board that felt Mr. Cox would be a slightly better fit.”
Novakofski thanked both candidates for coming in for interviews “at a moment’s notice.”
“He was willing to help us out,” school board member Chrysa Ostenso said.
Uhren tendered his resignation days before the July 1 start of the school year and most administrators statewide were already under employment. School districts typically begin administrator searches sometime around December for employment the following school year. It is also typically presumed the best candidates are the first to be hired.
The board will begin a search for a permanent school district administrator later this year.
Uhren will not be required to pay any liquidation damages as he tendered his resignation before signing a recently approved new contract for the coming school year.
In April, the board hired Greg Posewitz as Ladysmith Middle & High School principal, succeeding Bob Lecheler, who retired. It also hired Nathan Steinmetz as Ladysmith Middle & High School assistant principal, succeeding Chelsea Anderson, who moved out of the area. Both hirings took effect July 1.
Last month, the board hired Laura Stunkel as Ladysmith Elementary School principal, succeeding Andy Grimm, who resigned July 1 to take the position of district administrator for the Winter School District.
Cox’s hire was made pending contract negotiations.
In a related matter, the board voted unanimously to approve the district office personnel proposal making Lori Rozak a permanent full-time member of the district office. Rozak is being permanently reassigned from the special education office to help with extra duties as part of a district office restructuring following Uhren’s departure. These positions are full-year positions.
Rozak also will continue to work in special education.
“I support their proposal 100 percent,” Uhren said.
Also last Wednesday, the board approved a bid from The Insurance Center for property, vehicle and workers compensation beginning Aug.1. The board heard presentations from two companies that submitted proposals, including current vendor Spectrum Insurance Group.
Total estimated premiums from The Insurance Center was $140,651 compared with Spectrum Insurance Group at $147,409.
“It looks like this will save us a little money and it looks like it will probably provide us with a little better coverage,” Novakofski said.
In other matters, the board:
n Approved the resignations of Pete Schroeder as math teacher, head softball coach, middle school boys/girls basketball coach and sophomore class adviser; Jennifer Powell as Ladysmith Middle and High School intellectual disabilities teacher with the contract liquidation fee of $750 applied and Meghan Eisenbraun as the district’s school social worker with the contract liquidation fee of $750 applied.
n Approved the employment of Lauren Wargin as the Ladysmith Middle and High School Choir Director, Clare Remus as 4-K teacher and Kayla Kluge as kindergarten teacher.
n Approved the part-time employment of Dustin Blum as part-time technical education teacher.
n Unanimously approved the transfer of Bailey Keeble to Ladysmith High School Intellectual Disabilities teacher.
n Unanimously approved a 2% total package increase with a full step for teachers and $500 for those teachers already at the top of the salary schedule along with a 2% wage increase for all support staff.
n Unanimously approved an increase of $600 for the insurance buy-out to a total of $1,200 per year.
n Voted 6-1 approved a 3% tax shelter annuity for Shelly Hayden financed through the Food Service Fund, bringing her in line with benefits received by other administrators. This benefit increase is funded through food service revenue and not tax money. Board member Melissa Rudack voted against the proposal.
n Unanimously approved the change to the Early Retirement Language snapshot window from last July 1 to July 1, 2019. The date change matches the new language that takes effect this year instead of backdating it to last year. Some staff cited losing large sums of money in requesting the later start date.
n Approved a salary of $4,041 for all high school head coaches and $3,367 for all high school assistant coaches. The change was proposed to establish an equitable pay scale for the positions. The funding is from Fund 10 with a projected $650 increase for eight sports.
n Approved a salary of $1,347 for Elementary Safety Patrol, Elementary Student Council, Elementary Drama Club and Elementary Academic Coach. The change was proposed to establish an equitable pay scale for the positions.
n Approved $11.25 hourly rate for substitute cooks, custodian, para-professional, clerical and volunteer sports duties. The change from $11 per hour was proposed to compete with neighboring school districts to fill these positions.
n Approved all 2019-20 school year extra duty contracts. These are reviewed on an annual basis.
n Approved the bid from WPS Health Insurance effective Aug. 1. There were concerns about customer service with current insurer Anthem, according to Uhren. He said Anthem declined to come down from a 5 percent projected policy renewal increase, leading to seeking additional quotes from insurers WEA and WPS, which offered a 2 percent rate decrease from last year and 7 percent less than Anthem had proposed. The board did not select the cheapest plan, instead approving a lower deductible policy comparable to what the Anthem plan had offered. Ladysmith had been insured through WPS in the past, and Uhren told the board the company wanted Ladysmith’s business back.
n Approved the bid from Bimbo Bakery for bread supplies. This company provided bread last year, and Uhren called the bid a “good” proposal.
n Approved the bid from Wenger Distribution for milk supplies. It was the only bidder, as the contract requires the supplier to also provide coolers.
n Voted 6-0 with one abstention to approve the 5-year transportation contracts with Gilbertson Transit Ladysmith, LLC and Royce Enterprise, LLC. School board member Gerard Schueller, who drives school bus for the district, abstained. Approval was granted contingent upon the contracts not being renewed until the 2021-22 school year when it will revert to the standard 3-year window contracts voted on each year. The decision keeps the Canfield route, but moves it to the bottom of the seniority list.
n Voted 6-1 to approve updates to the Athletic Code recommended by the coaches. There were not many changes, school officials said, but questioned vagueness in who handles discipline and unacceptable use of cell phones policy. Students and parents must sign it in order to participate. Ostenso, who questioned the cell phone policy, voted against the code update, saying she wanted an open meeting where the public can comment on changes rather than it being drafted by coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.