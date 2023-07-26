The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) is one of five workforce development boards in Wisconsin to receive funds through the PATHWAY Home 4 Grant. The PATHWAY Home 4 Grant is a $4 million grant funded by the U.S. Employment and Training Administration and the U.S. Department of Labor to provide workforce services to incarcerated individuals prior to and after release from a correctional facility.
The PATHWAY Home 4 Grant will provide eligible individuals in state, county, and local institutions with workforce services prior to their release, and to continue services after their release by helping them transition back to their local communities. Through coordination with the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, the grant recipient, Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development, and local partners, the NWWIB will help justice involved individuals with employment, training, and supportive services to successfully re-enter the workforce following a period of incarceration.
