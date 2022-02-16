The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, with one abstention, Monday, Feb. 14, to approve a key condition of a possible Riverside Cemetery plot sale to the Order of the Servants of Mary. Such a proposed sale, which still requires council action before it can be finalized, would allow scores of past burials in the Servants convent cemetery to be exhumed and moved. It would also establish a large tract to accommodate future OSM burials.
The city council’s action this week only agrees to a $135,000 sale price with the Servants of Mary. Under terms of the sale price agreement, a total of 126 existing grave sites at Riverside Cemetery would be used immediately. Another 78 grave sites would be available for future use. A site map also shows a memorial area for the site proposed in the sale.
The Servants of Mary currently operate and manage an existing cemetery near its convent on Port Arthur Road, west of College Avenue. Members of religious order came to Ladysmith more than a century ago, helping found the original St. Mary’s Hospital, the former Mount Senario College and the all-girls Servite High School.
The plot being sold to the Servants of Mary is a single block at the northeast corner of the city-owned Riverside Cemetery.
“The purchase hasn’t been finalized yet, but the price of $135,000 price recommended by the cemetery board has been accepted by the city council,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
The council’s Cemetery Board scheduled closed sessions in recent weeks to discuss the proposal. Minutes from the board’s latest meeting on Feb. 1 state a “motion to present the content of the closed session discussion to the Common Council” carried by a voice vote.
The council met in closed session for about 20 minutes this week with Cemetery Board Chairman Rick Nash and Sister Theresa Sandok, OSM, President, Servants of Mary. Action was made in closed session and announced afterward in open session.
“We don’t have anything finalized, except we agreed on a price,” Nash said. “We have to get some contracting before we can finalize anything.”
The city and Servants of Mary agree to numerous stipulations in the agreement.
The city agrees to sell the Servants of Mary separation lots 11-20 and lots 31, 51, 71 and 91. The city also agrees to sell prayer area lots 39 and 40. The city further agrees to change Medowlark Lane to Servants of Mary Way and extend this roadway to end and provide a turn-around area. The city will provide 126 grave sites for immediate use, provide extended maintenance for grave sites, waive marker permit fees and reserve remaining lots 32-38 and 52-57 for future use. The city also will provide assistance marking out lot and graves for interment and for foundations and markers.
The Servants of Mary agree to handle all disinterment fees and expenses and handle opening and closing of immediate use graves in Riverside Cemetery. The group also agrees to provide new foundation bases for relocated markers and head stones, record immediate use grave deeds with copies for city hall staff, record separation lot deed with copies for city hall staff and record prayer area lot deed with copies for city hall staff. The group further agrees to all future burials will be based at the posted yearly rates, reset/re-establish lot/plot plot pins if disturbed during excavation and secure all required permits.
The Servants of Mary (Servite Sisters) of Ladysmith is a diocesan congregation of women in the Roman Catholic Church who profess public vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. In the summer of 1912, five members of the Sisters of St. Joseph of La Grange, Ill., left that community to respond to the request of the Servite Friars for sisters to serve the ministerial needs of St. Mary’s Parish School in Ladysmith.
Sisters Mary Alphonse Bradley, Mary Rose Smith, Mary Evangelist Corcoran, Mary Irene Drummand, and Mary Charles Kolmesh arrived in Ladysmith in September 1912, ready to begin teaching that fall in the newly built school. These five women, along with Sister Mary Boniface Hayes, who joined the group some months later, are the congregation’s foundresses.
On Dec. 8, 1919, the Ladysmith community became an independent diocesan congregation.
The Sisters’ initial response to ministry was service in Christian education and care of the sick. By 1918, in collaboration with the local Ladysmith community, they built a hospital that opened just in time for the 1918 flu epidemic.
The Servite Sisters website states, “These women embraced our mission ‘to be, like Mary, a compassionate presence in people’s lives.’ They lived lives of faithfulness and commitment.”
If the convent cemetery is relocated to Riverside Cemetery, the Servite Sisters would retain ownership of that land as part of the overall convent property.
In November 2010, the Order of Servants of Mary made a similar overture to the city to acquire a block of 150 lots in Riverside Cemetery for a proposed relocation of the current OSM convent cemetery. At that time the sale price was estimated at $1,000 per grave site, or $150,000 total. Also requested was installation of a new monument on a maximum of six grave sites to symbolize the tremendous contribution the sisters made to the area since they first located here in 1912.
The request followed a meeting of the Cemetery Board, which recommended selling the vast block of grave sites and allowing the OSM monument despite a city ordinance allowing only flush with the ground markers in the cemetery for ease of maintenance.
In 2009, the congregation sold its Motherhouse to Indianhead Community Action Agency, but retained ownership of the convent cemetery. A new convent residence for a handful of remaining sisters was later built nearby.
“Our reason for wanting to move the graves is that we no longer have full-time employees at the Motherhouse who can oversee funerals for us, and we are looking into the future where we would like to be able to use the resources that are here in the city for our own cemetery,” said Sandok at the time of the group’s first request.
The convent cemetery property fronts Flambeau River and neighbors the site of the new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, currently under construction.
The first burial at the OSM cemetery was during the 1930s. Servite officials have said they are not aware of any archeological significance at the current OSM cemetery that could hinder the project.
When an original city cemetery was discovered during a 2015 civic project, that site was preserved and developed into Pioneer Park complete with memorials honoring those who are buried there.
