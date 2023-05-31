June 1
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Steve O will headline the 15th season of Music in the Park on Thursday, June 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
June 2
MUSIC ON MINER — Music on Miner will be held on Friday, June 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 104 E. Second Street, S., Ladysmith. There will be a car show, live music and games for kids.
STORYTIME — Friday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. the Bruce Area Library will be having a Storytime featuring A Honey of a Tale by Therese Martin and Karin Karley.
June 4
COOKBOOK CLUB — The Cookbook Club will meet on Sunday, June 4 in the lower level of the Rusk County Library from 2:30 to 4 p.m. This month will celebrate Mediterranean food. Register at https://ladysmithpl.org/calendar/ or call 715-532-2604.
READING PROGRAM — Sunday, June 4, the Bruce Area Library’s Summer Reading Program begins. To pre-register, go to: bruceal.beanstack.org.
June 7
YOGA IN THE PARK — Join Embrace for a free four-week yoga series in the Memorial Park. For all skill levels. Every Wednesday in June from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Coffee and Conversation will take place at Bruce Area Library.
June 8
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Oddly Specific will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, June 8 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
BEE KIND TO BEES — Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. the Summer Reading Program at the Bruce Area Library kicks off with Bee Kind to Bees. Learn about beekeeping and pollinators, see the equipment and attire needed, and enjoy a honey snack.
June 9
GRANDPA AND LUCY — ADRC of Barron and Rusk counties and CLIMB Theatre presents an Alzheimer’s awareness play, Grandpa and Lucy, live at the Barron Area Community Center on Friday, June 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
June 10
BOOK, BAKE AND NEW TO YOU SALE — Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Friends of Bruce Area Library (Friends) will hold a Book, Bake, and New-to-You Sale at Bruce Area Library.
June 11
WINE TASTING CONTEST — The seventh annual home-made wine tasting contest will take place at the Sheldon Fairgrounds Depot from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sheldon Fair. Bring a bottle of your home-made wine. Contact Nancy Kraft at 715 598-4903 or nancykraftsheldon@gmail.com for more information.
June 14
YOGA IN THE PARK — Join Embrace for a free four-week yoga series in the Memorial Park. For all skill levels. Every Wednesday in June from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
June 15
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Nostalgia will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, June 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Society Board will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the museum located on the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend.
June 17
HISTORICAL SOCIETY —The Rusk County Historical Museum will be open to the public on Saturday June 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome. Many public events will be featured at the museum. The exhibit buildings will be open for viewing.
June 20
CRUISE NIGHT — Bring your car and your friends and enjoy a great night on Main Street in Bruce from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Free entry and free music.
June 21
YOGA IN THE PARK — Join Embrace for a free four-week yoga series in the Memorial Park. For all skill levels. Every Wednesday in June from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
June 22
CLEANSWEEP — The annual Cleansweep Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be Thursday, June 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Rusk County Highway Shop. For toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive items. Additional collections for universal waste, tires, pharmaceuticals, sharps, electronics and appliances. There is a charge for some items. Call 715-532-2167 or visit ruskcounty.org/recycling for more information.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — The Gathering Band will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
June 28
YOGA IN THE PARK — Join Embrace for a free four-week yoga series in the Memorial Park. For all skill levels. Every Wednesday in June from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
June 29
MANNA MEAL — Served by St John’s Lutheran Church at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First Street S., Ladysmith from 5-6 p.m. Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Songa will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, June 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
July 7
CLASS REUNION — An all-class school reunion will be held on July 7, 2023 at the Murray Town Hall for the Glendale County School. Contact Cliff Beyer at 715-296-3036 or clifbeyer@gmail.com.
Ongoing Events
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through September. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the history of Bruce’s barbershop and the barbering profession
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.