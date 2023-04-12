April 7
STORYTIME — The Bruce Area Library will hold a virtual storytime, April 7 at 10:30 a.m. on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BruceAreaLibrary, featuring Little Rabbit Foo Foo retold by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Arthur Robins.
April 11
SONS OF NORWAY — Sons of Norway will have an open house on Tuesday April 11 at 6 p.m. at Chetek Lutheran Church. Learn about Scandinavian history. Potluck dinner. All are welcomed.
April 12
FAMILY HISTORY CLASS — The Blue Hill Genealogical Society and the Family Search Center offer free classes on how to search for your ancestors. The classes will be held on Wednesdays starting April 12 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. in the lower conference room at Sterling Bank, 234 E. LaSalle in Barron.
COFFE AND CONVERSATION — Coffee and conversation will be held on April 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bruce Area Library.
April 14
STORYTIME — Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m., the Bruce Area Library will hold a storytime featuring Dilly Duckling by Claire Freedman and Ducks On the Road : A Counting Adventure by Anita Lobel. A music craft using xylophones is planned. Please bring one if you can.
April 15
TEEN JOB FAIR — The Rusk County Community Library will hold a teen job fair on Saturday April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level of the library. For teens ages 14-19. Learn about opportunities, pick up applications or have an interview.
RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE — At St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade soups, BBQ and pies.
April 16
COOKBOOK CLUB — At the Rusk County Community Library on Sunday April 16 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the lower level of the library. This month’s featured country is India. Call the library to register.
April 18
WRS PRESENTATION — For all employees and spouses covered by the Wisconsin Retirement System Pension Fund, a free informative presentation to help understand your benefits or for those looking for more information will be held Tuesday April 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Ladysmith Elementary School Cafeteria.
April 19
COFFE AND CONVERSATION — Coffee and conversation will be held on Wednesday April 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bruce Area Library.
LEGO CLUB — The Lego Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 19 at the Bruce Area Library.
April 20
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Society Board will have their monthly meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The public is invited. Necessary maintenance plans will be reviewed.
April 21
STORYTIME — Friday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime and craft at the Bruce Area Library.
April 23
BLUE HILLS CHORALE — Sunday, April 23 at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls at 2 p.m. the Blue Hills Chorale will hold an Easter concert.
April 24
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — Monday, April 24 at 5 p.m. there will be a Monday Fellowship Meal at Nathaniel Lutheran Church. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
BOOK CLUB — Monday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. the Book Club at Bruce Area Library will meet to discuss The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd.
April 26
COFFE AND CONVERSATION — Coffee and conversation will be held on Wednesday April 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bruce Area Library.
April 28
STORYTIME — Friday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime and craft at the Bruce Area Library.
May 6
SPRINT FOR SAINTS — 5k walk/run will be held on Saturday May 6 at the OLS School. Registration from 8-9 a.m. Call 715-532-9538 for more information.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS — Beginner adventure will be held Saturday May 6 at 12 p.m. in the lower level of the Rusk County Library. For adventures 11-18. Sign up at the Rusk County Library or email ladysmithpl@ladysmithpl.org.
May 19
TALENT SHOW — Flambeau talent show. Friday, May 19 at the Flambeau school in the big gym at 1 p.m.
July 7
CLASS REUNION — An all-class school reunion will be held on July 7, 2023 at the Murray Town Hall for the Glendale County School. Contact Cliff Beyer at 715-296-3036 or clifbeyer@gmail.com.
Ongoing Events
AWANAS CLUB for children/youth ages 3-high school will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 7 through May 3 at Northland Bible Church, four miles west of Ladysmith on U.S. 8.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 21. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the Bruce Theater.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
