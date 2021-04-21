The Ladysmith School Board held its first work session, Wednesday, with members of a task force formed to study district facility needs and operating expenses.
The effort is part of a possible spring 2021 referendum, asking voters for permission to sell bonds to fund construction. By taking on new debt at the same time old debt is expiring, the board could make many improvements with little or no tax impact.
The school board has an $11.3 million laundry list of “priority 1” deferred maintenance projects. It has a $20 million referendum target to have no tax impact. Adding another $4-$5 million to a ballot question could allow the board to complete a few additional projects. State law limits the board’s total borrowing capacity to $28 million.
District officials appear to be targeting a referendum somewhere between $20 million and $28 million, depending on what work to complete and where to draw the line on taxes. The next step will be a survey to school district residents later this year as planning continues.
The April 14 meeting was an opportunity for the board to take the task force’s information gathered during two months of meetings and shape it into its own vision to present to taxpayers, according to School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
“This is a continuing process. It is not over. There is still much work left to do,” Stunkel said.
The board has hired Kraus-Anderson Construction Company to lead the planning.
Kraus-Anderson Vice President John Huenink noted the board still has not decided on whether or not to hold a referendum.
“It probably really won’t be your decision to take that step until November or December,” Huinink said.
Deferred maintenance at Ladysmith Middle & High School on Edgewood Avenue totals about $9 million with almost 75 percent designated for heating and ventilating.
“Your mechanical system needs a lot of work. That adds up quick,” Huenink said.
Deferred maintenance at Ladysmith Elementary School on Miner Avenue totals about $1 million with most in roof work.
Deferred maintenance on outdoor grounds like athletic facilities and parking lots totals about $1.3 million.
Huenink told the board “Priority 1” projects are what “make a referendum,” taking care of numerous issues and removing them from the district’s 10-year plan. Lesser “Priority 2” and “Priority 3” projects fall into that 10-year plan, he added.
The board also is sensing public opinion for a larger referendum cost to do additional projects, even though it could raise taxes.
“Right now we are just short of $11.3 million on ‘Priority 1s,’” Huenink said. “If we are striving for a $0 tax impact we know we are at $20 million, but you may want to test $22 million.”
The bonds will be repaid over 20 years with interest rates at favorably low levels, making now a good time to take on longterm debt.
Huenink showed the board numerous possible building options he called “scenarios.” The floor plans showed a variety of different floor plan additions and configurations.
He said adding an extra $5 million to the “zero tax increase” option to make it a $25 million bond referendum would have a tax impact of $88 per year on a home with a $100,000 equalized value.
“So, that’s less than $10 per month,” Huenink said. “That’s a little more than $7 per month on a $100,000 house.”
Huenink pointed out a benefit, saying a larger referendum could reduce deferred maintenance. “It would bring it down $3-$4 million,” he added.
Huenink asked the board to consider all the options.
“At the end of the day it is your decision what to ask for,” Huenink told the board.
The district taxpayer survey will guide the school board’s decision. It will address building options for classroom, gym, pool,entrances and other spaces. It will also measure public support for the tax impact.
In addition to the building referendum, the school board is also considering a second referendum question on exceeding state imposed revenue limits to help fund operating expenses.
Huenink called the school the hub of a rural community. He added the school is one of the largest employers, and it influences where people live. He noted a construction project would provide fiscal stimulus in Ladysmith as building contractors do business at area gas stations, restaurants, lodges, building supply outlets and other stores.
Another consideration for the board is what happens if operating and building bond referendums do not pass?
“Well the district has some serious cuts and the deferred maintenance and other needs are not going away,” Huenink said.
Discussion also focused on improving community involvement as a possible way of generating referendum support from voters who do not have children in the buildings. This included how to better promote when the building is open for public use like the gym or pool.
School board and task force members tried to gauge public opinion of a referendum, citing feedback they are already hearing in the community.
School board member Chrysa Ostenso said some people are asking why district officials want to invest in older buildings over just constructing a new facility. She added it will also be difficult to justify adding a new gym when the board just sold the Lindoo Avenue school to the city.
School board member Jeff Wallin believes the referendum will be a hard sell, especially with the district’s declining enrollment. He said those who would normally vote for a referendum may not because of past building decisions.
“There are people who think we are fixing a lemon, and they are not going to vote for it,” he said.
Mike Russell, who was recently elected to the board, noted older residents do not have children in school and have other priorities. “They are extremely concerned about their taxes,” he added.
The goal is to make the public feel like the project is money well spent, according to Task Force member Kathy Vacho. “A lot of these discussions we had also came into how do we get the community involved with the building as well so it is not just about the children who are going to school but that is our number one priority?” she said.
Task force member Cory Verdegan believes past board decisions will influence how voters decide to mark their ballots. “There is some deep rooted animosity from past decisions that don’t involve anyone in this room or anyone currently on administration, but it is going to affect how people vote or what they think going into a referendum,” she said.
A board decision on what specifically will be put in a building referendum question is still a ways off.
“We are not going to pick an option until we have the surveys back. Then it gets tougher,” Huenink said.
