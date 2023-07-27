These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from July 1-15. Wisconsin Property Sales Information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website.
Town of Atlanta
N5081 Sunny Hill Rd. Clarence L. Glotfelty, Weyerhaeuser, to Ronald A. Beebe, Weyerhaeuser. $6,000. Quit Claim Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
State Highway 40. George T. and Joyce I. Scoles, Bruce, to John C. Scoles, Medford. $411,200. Warranty/Condo Deed/Gift.
Town of Big Bend
N126 Sand Lake Road. Motley Family Revocable Trust, Decorah, Iowa, to Trinna and Steve Sweet, New Auburn. $326,600. Warranty/Condo Deed/Inheritance.
N140 Sand Lake Road. Motley Family Revocable Trust, Decorah, Iowa, to Mary E. Lea, Decorah, Iowa. $162,300. Warranty/Condo Deed/Inheritance.
N154 Sand Lake Road. Motley Family Revocable Trust, Decorah, Iowa, to Judith A. Holmquist Revocable Trust, St.louis Park, Minn. $256,100. Warranty/Condo Deed/Inheritance.
N162 Sand Lake Road. Motley Family Revocable Trust, Decorah, Iowa, to Michael Gene and Robin Leigh Motley, New Auburn. $502,700. Warranty/Condo Deed/Inheritance.
Town of Dewey
Xxx County Highway J. Dalton Michael Salas, Genoa City, to Julie K. Schmidt, Bloomer. $4,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Mae West Road/ D & M Biros Trust Dated September 25, 1996, Eden Prairie, Minn., to Gary A. & Andrea L. Koeferl, Ladysmith. $24,000. Other/Org Sale.
Town of Flambeau
N6616 Timber Trail East. Mary M. Bonato, Maple Grove, Minn., to Lori McDonald, Ladysmith. $349,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N6199 Highland Road. Linda M. Detra, Ladysmith, to The Linda M. Detra Revocable Trust Dated June 30, 2022, Ladysmith. $177,000. Other/Correction Instrument.
Town of Grant
Meadow Brook Road. Frederick W. Nenneman, Ladysmith, to Adam Webster, Cornell. $27,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Vl. Rusk County, Ladysmith, to Town of Grant, Ladysmith. $5,000. Quit Claim Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Hubbard
County Rd J. Colin Breber, Franksville, to Colin K. Breber Family Trust Dated 06/27/2023, Franksville. $29,000. Quit Claim Deed/To Trust.
Town of Lawrence
W2091 E Lawrence Rd. Jason M. A/K/A Jason Riel, Glen Flora, to Jason M. & Christina M. Riel, Glen Flora. $29,900. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Wife to Title.
Town of Murry
Highway 40. Susan M. Ableidinger Revocable Living Trust Agreement Dated: 9th Day of July, 2021, Bruce, to Paul W. Bauer, Socorro, N.M. $230,000. Other/Org Sale.
Town of Rusk
W15145 Bear Lake Rd. Paula Stewart Johnsen, Hanna City, Ill., to Stewart/Johnsen Cottage, LLC, Baxter, Ill. $438,000. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer to LLC.
N2306 Two Bear Road. Patrick and Pamela Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer, to Daniel and Amy Pepich, Richland Center. $70,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W15173 Lake Four Drive. Gerry L. Stangl, Eau Claire, to William C. Stangl, Eau Claire. $38,500. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
W15173 Lake Four Drive. William C. Stangl, Eau Claire, to Jonathon David Olson, Eau Claire. $77,000. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Stubbs
Us Highway 8. Robert W. & Teresa M. Hegeholz, Bruce, to David M. & Sandra L. Hegeholz, Bruce. $450,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Thornapple
N2641 Flambeau River Lane. Jennifer S. Jordan, Cannon Falls, Minn., to Jeff Cruickshank, St. Paul, Minn. $75,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W10119 Highway 8. John R. and Delores M. Ducommun, Ladysmith, to Wesley W. Kees, Ladysmith. $130,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of True
W4792 Elm Drive. Chris & Roxanne Cheatle, Wisconsin Rapids, to Brian S. Rivard, Somerset. $128,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Willard
Vacant Land On County Highway D. Drew, Jr. K. Westlund, Brussels, to Ricky A. and Patricia J. Johnson, Eau Claire. $135,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Xxx S. Merry Lane. Philip and Carla M. Kauffman, Madras, Ore., to Andrew D. and Jill A. Boe, Maple Valley, Wash. $70,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
City of Ladysmith
600 E 9th St S. Zachary J. Imes, Greenville, to Ryan Nielsen, Ladysmith. $110,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
700 Phillips Ave E. Robert E. Pfefferle, Ladysmith, to Robert E. & Lisa Marie Pfefferle, Ladysmith. $203,000. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Spouse to Title.
214 E 7th St S. Kaylyn A. Wimer, Ladysmith, to Patricia S. McCormick, Ladysmith. $180,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
214 E. Worden Avenue. William J. and Jacqueline R. Callander, Trego, to Jla Group, LLC, Ladysmith. $120,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
515 E 14th St N. Robert Parmley, Ladysmith, to Lana L. Parmley, Ladysmith. $175,600. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
414 College Avenue E. Randy Saxby, Ladysmith, to Ronnie Saxby, Ladysmith. $40,500. Other/Termination Of Decedent’s Interest.
