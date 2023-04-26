Music in the Park has announced their summer concert schedule. The events are held most Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Ladysmith. Music in the Park is sponsored by the Rusk Area Arts Alliance.

The performers will be featured weekly throughout June and July, with the first performance being held on June 1 and the last on July 27.

