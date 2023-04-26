Music in the Park has announced their summer concert schedule. The events are held most Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Ladysmith. Music in the Park is sponsored by the Rusk Area Arts Alliance.
The performers will be featured weekly throughout June and July, with the first performance being held on June 1 and the last on July 27.
June 1: Steve O - Headlining the opening of RAAA’s 15th season of Music in the Park, Thursday, June 1, in Memorial Park, Ladysmith, from 6-8 p.m., will be Hayward native Steve Overholtzer. Steve plays a variety of music including country and rock and is willing to take requests.
June 8: Oddly Specific - New to Music in the Park this year is Oddly Specific, headlining Thursday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. in Memorial Park, Ladysmith. Coming to us from the Hayward area, Oddly Specific plays a variety of music, including pop, rock and country. They are a lively duo of ukulele and guitar.
June 15: Nostalgia - Nostalgia headlines Music in the Park, Thursday, June 15, 6-8 p.m., in Memorial Park, Ladysmith. Always an audience favorite, Nostalgia is one of the finest country bands in the upper Midwest. The band is based in the Chippewa Falls area but is well known throughout this region, playing casinos, fairs, and resorts. They will be playing country and a little rock ‘n roll. Always a fun evening.
June 22: The Gathering Band - Music in the Park, in Memorial Park, Ladysmith, June 22, from 6-8 p.m., will feature The Gathering Band, led by Pastor Tim Jerry. The first set will include an easy listening variety of pop/rock, while the second set will be contemporary Christian music.
June 29: Songa - Music in the Park, in Memorial Park, Ladysmith, June 29, from 6-8 p.m., welcomes back the lively duo, Songa. Songa, featuring former Ladysmith residents Sherry and Mario Friedel, is an acoustic duo rooted in the Nashville songwriting tradition of folk, blues, country, and jazz. Their music includes many songs of their own creation. Something for everyone.
July 6: Danville – On July 6 from 6-8 p.m., Music in the Park welcomes back by popular demand, Danville. Brought to us by Flambeau Valley Arts Association, Danville performs a variety of contemporary acoustic folk music including the music of Peter, Paul, and Mary, Simon and Garfunkel, and the Everly Brothers. You’re sure to have a delightful evening with Danville to entertain you.
July 13: South of 8 and Pre-Mardi Gras party - July 13 during Music in the Park from 6-8 p.m. in Memorial Park, Ladysmith, there will be a kick-off party in anticipation of the next week’s Northland Mardi Gras. Featuring the local band South of 8, there will also be cake, ice cream, prizes and even the crowning of a King of Mardi Gras! Plan to have a good time.
July 27: Laura Jennerman and Friends - Wrapping up the 15th season of Music in the Park, Thursday, July 27, 6-8 p.m., in Memorial Park, will be Laura Jennerman and new friends for an evening of lively music. Laura’s music is always widely varied and fun to listen to.
While all the events are free, your generous donation helps the Rusk Area Arts Alliance provide Music in the Park concerts.
Make sure to bring your lawn chairs and a picnic dinner and plan on relaxing in the beauty of the park while listening to great music.
In case of inclement weather, the program for that week is canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.