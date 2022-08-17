The brothers of the Ladysmith Masonic Mystic Tie Lodge #280 F & AM traveled to the Bruce Fire Department on Monday evening Aug. 8. The purpose of this trip was to donate a state of the art Green Port Portable Fire Suppression Tool to them.
The device is used by firefighters, police, armed forces and first responders as a highly effective suppression tool against early stage and fully developed fires. After triggering the generator, an aerosol mist is formed that expands volumetrically, flooding a space and suppressing flames within seconds.
