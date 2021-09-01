After hearing comments for about 40 minutes from an audience of about 200 individuals, mostly opposed to a controversial schoolwide mask mandate, the Ladysmith School Board reversed itself on that part of its recently adopted back-to-school plan.
The board voted 5-2 at the Aug. 30 meeting to amend the existing plan so it now only recommends wearing masks to maximize protection from the coronavirus and prevent possibly spreading it to others. The amendment calls for following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Rusk County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The board recommends all eligible students, teachers and staff should get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others in the school community. The board also recommends regardless of vaccination status all students, teachers and staff should wear facemasks at school. The board and school administration will review this data regularly to determine if changes in the mask requirement are necessary based upon community transmission and infection rates. This plan is subject to change as the board addresses the safety of staff and students during the 2021-22 school year.
Voting for the change were board members Todd Novakofski, Gerard Schueller, Chrysa Ostenso, Jeff Wallin and Melissa Rudack. Voting against were board members Mike Russell and Colleen Peters.
This week’s vote flips the 5-2 decision by the board at its regular meeting, Aug. 18, when the mask mandate was adopted. Voting at that meeting to mandate masks were Novakofski, Ostenso, Rudack, Russell and Peters; opposed by Wallin and Schueller.
Changing their votes were Novakofski, Ostenso and Rudack.
Public backlash to the board’s initial action came swiftly as district residents launched a petition drive to hold a recall election to remove Novakofski, Rudack and Peters from office. A source said Ostenso and Russell also would have faced similar petitions, but they were elected last April and state recall laws apply only when an elected official has served a full year of a current term of office.
State and national public health experts recommend mask wearing as an evidenced-based strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. On March 31, 2021, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned Wisconsin’s public health emergency, which also ended the statewide mask order. The Department of Health Services (DHS) continues to recommend the wearing of face masks. The CDC’s prevention strategies to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in schools are based on “universal and correct use of masks.” Therefore, the Department of Public Instruction recommends the wearing of face masks by all staff and students as per state and national public health guidelines. The CDC, DHS, and DPI recognize there are circumstances and individuals (students and staff) for which this is not possible and have provided guidance for these situations.
The state DHS continues to recommend the wearing of face masks.
The state DPI recommends the wearing of face masks by all staff and students as per state and national public health guidelines.
The CDC says individuals who are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, should wear a mask in indoor public places. If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
The AAP continues to encourage mask wearing by children and staff in schools, child care programs and camps until COVID-19 vaccine is available for children and uptake in the pediatric population is high enough to prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Face masks can be safely worn by all children 2 years of age and older, including the vast majority of children with underlying health conditions, with rare exception.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19. The vaccine is not available to those who are younger.
Rusk County has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the state with 33.3 percent of the total population who have completed the vaccine series. This compares with 51.3 statewide.
DHS currently identifies 64 of the state’s 72 counties, including Rusk County, as having a high transmission rate. The total confirmed cases reported within Rusk County over the last 7 days was 25.
A more transmissible Delta variant is now the predominant strain of the illness circulating in the nation, replacing last year’s original strain. In late June, the 7-day moving average of reported cases was around 12,000. On July 27, the 7-day moving average of cases reached over 60,000. This case rate looked more like the rate of cases CDC officials had seen before the vaccine was widely available. New data began to emerge that the Delta variant was more infectious and was leading to increased transmissibility when compared with other variants, even in some vaccinated individuals.
Novakofski told the audience the board had amended and approved the original back-to-school plan with a universal indoor mask mandate was the best way to begin classes as a safe and open place for students and staff.
“At that meeting [on Aug. 18], a majority of the board of education felt the universal indoor masking was the best way to accomplish that safety, thus they did approve the amendment to the proposed back to school plan,” Novakofski said.
The special meeting this week was called due to more individuals wanting to give input on the matter. Individuals were given 3 minutes to speak. No medical professionals addressed the board.
About a dozen people spoke with only one in favor of the mask mandate. Speakers often received applause.
Parent Yvonne Rands told the board the original task force recommended back to school plan followed CDC guidelines, recommending masks when indoors. She questioned many facets of masks including how they are manufactured, how they are worn, how they impact student health and school learning.
“With so many variables how beneficial are they? Do they actually become a liability? Could their mishandling actually spread the virus,” Rands said. “I ask you to reverse your mask policy and make masks optional.”
School district resident Ron Freeman presented data he compiled. “I would also like to have you reverse your decision and make masks optional,” he said.
School district resident Marcia Fye questioned school board member sources behind their mask mandate decision. She presented information she compiled. “These opinions are available, but you have to look for them,” she said.
Former student Rachel Rands called masks “useless” and “some board members who already have the decision made based on personal opinion and are too stubborn to budge.” She criticized board members for deciding without having children currently in school and not listening to people on the front lines making recommendations.
“Look at these people, all here today who voted you in. They can also vote you out, so listen to them,” Rachel Rands said. “During your revote today if your vote is still to enforce masks on the student body then it is clear you truly do not care about the best interests of the district and instead you only care about being in power, being right and pushing your personal views on everyone else. It then is also clear you do not belong on this board.”
Task Force member and parent Derek Jochimsen told the board there is conflicting research about masks. “To do anything other than making them optional is stripping parents of their right to choose what is best for their children,” he said.
District resident Trinity Cleaver cited mask optional policies in neighboring school districts. She argued it is a personal and family matter, and the board should not play a role in the decision. “That is not right. That is not morally right. It is up to families, the students and the staff here at the high school to make that decision for themselves,” she said.
District resident Bob Hauser supported the mask optional recommendation that allowed families and older children to decide what precautions they can take. “It upset me when I heard that decision had been changed and that flexibility was gone,” he said.
District resident Jim Kurz, the only speaker to support the mask mandate, presented data he compiled citing low local vaccine rates. “It is a variant most of us are not familiar with, and we could have it worse with our lower amount of vaccination here in Rusk County,” he said.
Parent Tim Jerry asked when does freedom become an issue, calling mask information one contradiction after another. He said COVID mainly affects the elderly with pre-existing conditions, not children that have a very low risk and are not substantial transmitters of the illness. “We need to realize that people need to have choice. I am questioning when this is ever going to end,” he said.
Student body president Jack West told the board students are “most definitely not in favor of the mask required policy for this school year.” “Not one student has approached me with concerns about their health and safety, nor has anyone expressed to me their desire to have facemasks mandated in our school,” he said.
Parent Karen Welke cited her child’s health, stating the matter is not the board’s decision to make.
“As a parent it should be my choice, along with my child’s healthcare provider to decide if that child needs to be masked or not. I feel that is not the board’s decision to make,” Welke said. “I would ask that you reconsider the mask mandate policy because you are not my child’s doctor. You are not their parent, and that decision should remain with the parent and the healthcare provider.”
In August, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asked people to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks indoors, but said he won’t issue another statewide mask mandate after the last one was struck down by the State Supreme Court.
The Court ruled in a 4-3 decision at the end of March that Evers had overstepped his emergency powers by issuing multiple emergency orders for the same pandemic. Evers’ orders included a statewide mandate for mask-wearing, but the Court’s decision made it clear any future mask mandates for COVID-19 would have to come from the legislative rules-making process.
After hearing comments, the board voted to essentially make masks recommended.
“Should means should, and should does not mean required. If it were required it would say required,” Novakofski said. “It does not require masks.”
Board members expressed concern about student health. They spoke about students with existing health concerns. They also spoke about negativity and bullying in the community, crediting audience members for presenting opinions thoughtfully and succinctly.
“We do understand more than we did a week and a half ago the depth of your feelings. I don’t think we quite realized that,” Novakofski said. “It becomes the responsibility of every parent to accept some of the responsibility for making sure all students are kept safe. That is why we adopted the policy we did a week and a half ago. We wanted to make sure the students were safe.”
Wallin did not change his Aug. 15 vote, speaking against bullying over mask wearing. “I am just trying to ensure that the child who does want to wear a mask is respected,” he said.
In changing her Aug. 15 vote, Rudack encouraged students to be respectful role models. “If you are going to sit here and ask us to do something for you it is important for you to understand you have to be a role model,” she said.
Peters did not change her prior vote, saying she has been contacted by 30 parents and thanked for voting in favor of masks. “Masks are a big hindrance in contacting COVID, and in my heart, my deep heart, I am representing first the children. The youngest cannot be vaccinated all the way up to age 12. Are we really protecting them all the way. Don’t we want to protect them all the way,” Peters said.
Russell did not change his prior vote, saying there are more residents in the district than the individuals at the meeting. “There are so many people in this district that cannot get the vaccine, and wearing a mask actually says something about caring about them because there is a fair amount of evidence that says it does help. For those people who cannot wear a mask and cannot get vaccinated, I think we are doing a disservice to them,” he said.
In changing her Aug. 15 vote, Ostenso said the mandate simplified the policy and enforcement for staff.
“I also want to vote in unity with our district because I want to make our district strong,” Ostenso said. “I don’t feel like we made a mistake with the decision we made a week and a half ago.”
Schueller did not change his prior vote, telling Ostenso he was surprised and impressed with her decision to change her vote. “I want to thank Chrysa for going outside what she was thinking, and I believe very much that she listened to whoever spoke for or against,” he said.
In changing his vote, Novakofski cited his cancer diagnosis 9 years ago and three major surgeries since.
“I am scared of the Delta virus, if it gets here. I am worried what it might do to our community, to our schools and students. At the same time it is so important the school district work together because these are all of our students. We are responsible for all of them, not just the ones that live in our house. All of them. We are a community,” Novakofski said. “I hope it is the right thing. I pray it is the right thing. I am scared to death we might be making a mistake, but I hope we are not. It does provide for quick changes if need be, and I hope we never have to make them.”
Novakofski encouraged people who are eligible to get vaccinated.
In related matters, the Hayward Area School Board last week adopted a mask optional policy to replace an earlier mask mandate after a special meeting attended by about 200 people.
The Eau Claire Area School District is now one of the only districts in the area to require masks for all students and staff this school year following a recent decision to expand a face covering mandate into the high school.
