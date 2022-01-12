Law enforcement officers for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments and a good Samaritan are being hailed as heroes after pulling a trapped woman from burning van in the city very early last Thursday morning.
A squad dash camera shows officers racing to save the woman, removing her from the drivers seat about 40 seconds into the minute-long video. While rescuers used a fire extinguisher to suppress flames and a shovel to push snow away from the vehicle, officers forced the vehicle front door open.
Once the woman was out of the vehicle, the woman was pulled to safety.
The woman is Jessica Bland, 37, of Ladysmith.
A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the city of Ladysmith, at about 12:30 a.m., Jan. 6.
The deputy could see an orange glow coming from a few blocks away. The deputy found a vehicle had crashed into a large snow bank, was fully engulfed in fire and the doors weren’t able to be opened because of the amount of snow around them.
The deputy was able to see an unresponsive person was still inside the vehicle.
Sgt. Michael Buehler and Deputy Marc Egle with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Dane Lihrman and Officer Ruff with the Ladysmith Police Department and a good Samaritan, forced entry into the burning vehicle.
They removed the unresponsive female and began rendering life saving measures. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.
The incident occurred in a parking lot between the former creamery building and La Casa Mexicana restaurant. It an area that could be confused as a through street as E. Third Street dead-ends at an east-west rail line
The heroic actions of these officers and the good Samaritan undoubtably saved a life, law enforcement officials stated.
The incident was reported at 12:36 a.m., Jan. 6, when county and city officers arrived.
By 12:42 a.m., an officer reported the woman was removed from the vehicle.
Ladysmith fire crews arrived at 12:45 a.m.
An auto-launch was initiated with Life Link medical helicopter, but their crew declined due to weather conditions.
Other agencies also declined to respond due to weather.
Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien confirmed Friday the woman returned home and is OK.
Julien is not sure how the vehicle caught fire.
He did not believe the vehicle was stuck in the snow very long.
The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith EMS assisted.
Alcohol was a contributing factor to this crash, a law enforcement official said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.