The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday, this week, that it will be assuming responsibility for the downtown events previously organized by Ladysmith Main Street.
The chamber feels these annual events are a great asset for the community, visitors, residents and businesses, Chamber Office Manager Andy Strom said in a statement.
Other facets of the Main Street Program including the façade program will continue operation through the Ladysmith Community Development Committee at Ladysmith City Hall.
“In order to ensure that these events are continued in our community, the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce offered a proposal, that has been accepted by the Main Street Board,” Strom said. “The chamber has been selected to take over the quality events people have come to expect.”
These events include Music on Miner, Halloween Night Out, Leaf it to Rusk, Small Business Saturday, Winter Magic, Mardi Gras Car Show and others.
“With the extensive network of partners the chamber uses for marketing and event infrastructure, we believe we can hold these events at a significant cost savings and we will have the ability to grow these events to be bigger and better.,” Strom said. “Thank you to the Ladysmith Main Street Program including the countless sponsors, volunteers, board members and the past Executive Directors who established the framework and grew these successful community events.”
Previous Main Street Directors have been Alan Christianson, Andy Strom and Marty Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.