Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Barron County
Barron — May 25, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center, 335 East Monroe Ave. and June 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25;
Cameron — June 19, noon-6 p.m., St. Peters Catholic Church, 1618 20th St.;
Chetek — June 7, noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chetek, 300 Stout St.;
Rice Lake — June 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave. and June 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.
Chippewa County
Bloomer — June 14, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge Bloomer, 1890 9th Ave.;
Cadott — June 23, noon-6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary;
Chippewa Falls — May 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Central Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 28 E. Columbia; May 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church Chippewa Falls, 201 W. Central; June 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave. and June 20; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St.; and
Stanley — June 1, noon-6 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave.;
Price County
Park Falls — June 6, noon-5 p.m., Park Falls Community, 598 2nd Ave. North;
Phillips — June 5, noon-6 p.m., Saint John Lutheran Church, 120 Forest Ave.;
Prentice — June 7, 1-6 p.m., Railroad Ave Recreational Center, 1109 Railroad Ave;
Rusk County
Bruce — June 15, 12:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Bruce, Main St.;
Ladysmith — June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W,
Tony — June 16, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., St Anthony De Padua Church, N5333 Maple St.;
Taylor County
Gilman — June 13, 1-7 p.m., St Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church, 315 E. Davlin St.;
Medford — May 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 321 N. Park Ave.; May 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 215 S. Washington Ave. and June 9, noon-6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Medford, 420 Lincoln St.; and
Washburn County
Birchwood — June 6, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St.;
Spooner — June 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Spooner, 1790 Scribner Street; and
Trego — June 19, noon-6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church of Lampson Trego, W5523 County Hwy F.
