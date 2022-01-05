Rusk County Forest Administrator Jeremy Koslowski presented his annual work plan for 2022 during the Dec. 21 county board meeting. Of the county’s more than 89,000 acres, approximately 78,800 acres are forested. According to Koslowski, the county’s red oak resources are highly sought after and are premier.
“We are working towards having 81,000 acres of forest,” said Koslowski.
Currently the county is working on recording data on the county’s forests and Koslowski said he feels confident about the county’s sustainability efforts.
Parks and recreation is continually growing and requiring more services to maintain.
Despite the slowing down of hardwood pulpwood, Koslowski said the county has set records this year for timber. “So far we have been able to move the product,” said Koslowski. He added that the county may have to look at making changes as it is beginning to be slow moving.
County supervisor Phil Schneider said the outlook for Wisconsin pulpwood does not look promising. The forestry work plan for 2022 was approved.
County supervisors approved a resolution to request financial assistance in the form of a 50 percent grant from the Department of Natural Resources to repair the Pigeon Creek Flowage Dam located in Wilson Township.
During a 10-year inspection of Pigeon Creek Flowage Dam, damage to the outflow tube was discovered and water is flowing back out of the tube. The damage could potentially continue to erode the tube and wash the road out, according to Rusk County Conservationist Nick Stadnyk.
“The dam is a resource and aquatic habitat and worth repairing,” said Stadnyk. He added, “if we don’t do anything, the dam will eventually fail.”
The total approximate cost to repair the dam is $195,000. Waiting to repair the dam until it takes out the road, would result in higher costs. The work-around to bypass the dam is about 15-20 miles according to Koslowski.
Stadnyk said the county has an opportunity to apply for a municipal dam grant that could pay as much as 50 percent of the cost of the repairs. Stadnyk is anticipating that the Rusk County Highway Department could work on the design and repair. The style of the dam would be close to Murphy Dam but at a much smaller scale, according to Stadnyk.
Waiting until the dam fails would mean the county is fully liable for the full cost of repairing the dam. Repairing the dam before it fails allows the county to use the existing road instead of needing also pay for a new road.
County supervisor Randy Tatur expressed concern about where the 50 percent or approximately $100,000 cost would come from within the county’s budget.
The construction of the dam would be expected to begin in 2023. If the application is submitted and the dam fails before the work is started and completed, Stadnyk said, the project could still be eligible for the grant.
The dam project was approved.
In other news, Rusk County Corporate Counsel Rich Summerfield announced that a class action law suite from that has awarded Rusk County $432,000 2017 regarding opiod prescription damages. The fund uses will be restricted to drug prevention and similar uses and will be dispersed over a period of time.
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albado said the funds do not strictly limit the county using it for opiods; the county will not have to separate out other drugs and their users. The funds can be uses for drug court as well.
