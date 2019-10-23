It was announced during the Bruce School annual meeting, held Monday, Oct. 21, that by the end of the school year, Bruce School will be debt free.
The 2019-2020 school year tax levy will be $2,881,922 which is a $15,922 decrease from the 2018-2019 tax levy of $2,897,844. The new tax levy rate is $8.31 per $1,000 equalized valuation for 2019-2020. The new tax levy rate per $1,000 equalized valuation is 31 cents less than last school year. This is the second year in a row the tax levy rate has decreased.
The total revenues for the 2019-2020 school year are $6,764,199.86 with a total of $6,871,092.86 in expenditures. This leaves a deficit of $106,893. Last year revenues for the school year were $6,628,273 with a total of $6,840,479 in expenditures leaving a deficit of $212,206.
According to District Administrator Pat Sturzl, “The highlight of the budget for the Bruce School District is we will be debt free at the end of the year. The district will be making its final unfunded liability payment that was placed on our district.”
The 2019-2020 budget was presented during the October monthly school board meeting where it was discussed that the fund balance has gone upwards. Enrollment has also increased while enrollment out of the district has not.
Funding for Fund 27 for special education has increased one percent and the school is anticipating that next year’s fund could increase by five percent.
Sturzl said, “the Bruce school board has been conscientious over many years to eliminate this debt for the district. As we progress through the school year, the district always looks to decrease expenses and increase revenues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.