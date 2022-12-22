Race to restore

Ladysmith was socked with 9 inches of wet heavy snow last week, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and parts of Rusk County received twice that according to social media posts from individuals in the Blue Hills. The snow continued to pile up in the days that followed with several more inches draping nearly every object it contacted.

At the height of storm recovery efforts last Friday morning, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace urged the public not to travel within the county until the public works, snow and power crews have a chance to clear the roads of snow, trees and power lines. Travel should be avoided unless it is an emergency, he said.

