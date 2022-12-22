Ladysmith was socked with 9 inches of wet heavy snow last week, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and parts of Rusk County received twice that according to social media posts from individuals in the Blue Hills. The snow continued to pile up in the days that followed with several more inches draping nearly every object it contacted.
At the height of storm recovery efforts last Friday morning, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace urged the public not to travel within the county until the public works, snow and power crews have a chance to clear the roads of snow, trees and power lines. Travel should be avoided unless it is an emergency, he said.
“Please be courteous to the workers as they are working as fast as the can while working safely,” Wallace said.
The power remained out in some parts of the county at that time.
“Please be patient,” Wallace said.
At 5 p.m., last Thursday, Xcel Energy reported the Ladysmith area has 89 outages with 1,822 customers impacted.
At 5 p.m., last Thursday, Jump River Electric reported many customers still without power will probably remain without electricity overnight. It’s website showed 7,624 customers without power at this time with 4,414 in Sawyer County, 2,461 in Rusk County, 466 in Taylor County, 212 in Chippewa County, 18 in Barron County, 12 in Price County and 41 of unknown location.
The number of reported electrical outages continued to mount due to the lingering snow, ice and wind that caused extensive damage to trees and power lines. More than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states were mobilized in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
By Thursday afternoon, around 30,000 Xcel Energy customers had experienced an outage with about 24,000 customers without power as crews battled difficult conditions that were leading to new outages, according to Xcel spokesperson Chris Ouellette.
“Because of the significant damage to the electric system and the potential for more wind, snow and ice, work to restore service to customers is likely to last into Saturday,” Ouellette said.
Also last Thursday, Jump River Electric Cooperative was experiencing numerous outages due to widespread storm damage. Many roads were still impassable and much damage has been caused by downed trees. All cooperative line crews, along with additional crews from neighboring electrical cooperatives and Zielies Tree Service were continuing to work.
“We are advising members to prepare for an extended outage that could last multiple days,” the cooperative posted on its website.
After the storm came through the Ladysmith Police Department responded to several calls for powerlines, cable lines down, trees and branches in roadways. Many other calls were phoned in for medical emergencies, alarms at businesses, cars stuck in the roadways and check welfares in which family members couldn’t get in touch with their family members.
“Since cell phones and landlines were not functioning properly it added to the call volume because people couldn’t reach out to their loved ones to make sure they were OK,” Police Chief Kevin Julien said. “Not having cell phone service was definitely one of our main obstacles.”
During the storm, all police department staff made it to work even though they may not have had power or had to work hours to get out of their personal driveways to get into work, according to Julien.
“If it wasn’t for the Ladysmith Fire Department and their amazing personnel our department would not have been able to keep up,” Julien said.
The fire department responded to the down power lines, trees in the roadways and EMS calls.
“At a medical emergency, where unfortunately the subject passed away, a fireman in his personal truck plowed the driveway for us so we could try to render aide,” Julien said. “The coordination between all departments including police, fire, sheriff, EMS and public works made things possible.”
With thousands still in the dark with no exact time when their electrical service would be restored, Ladysmith officials opened up a warming station in the city’s community center. With volunteer staff and a food donation from Walmart, the facility offered something warm to eat and sleep and a place to charge electronic gadgets.
Scores of county residents on oxygen therapy machines who live in remote locations began calling the Rusk County Sheriff’s dispatch center worried that their O2 supplies were low. Ambulance EMTs and law enforcement officers responded, and in one case tried to charge an O2 device in a car. The effort was compounded by trees down on nearly every rural road in the county.
By the weekend, family members began calling dispatch in an effort to check on loved ones they had not heard from since the storm hit.
By Friday morning, Xcel had 1,600 workers in the field “making significant progress” restoring power to customers due to damage to power lines from heavy snow, broken tree limbs and wind. By then, power had been restored to 56,000 customers with about 15,000 customers still without service.
“We anticipate that work to restore power to some customers will continue into Saturday, given significant damage and challenging conditions,” Ouellette said.” Work in the Hayward and Rice Lake areas is likely to continue through Saturday evening.”
By Monday morning this week, several days after the storm, Xcel was reporting only two outages in Rusk County affecting two customers with restoration anticipated the same day. At the same time, Jump River Electric Cooperative was reporting power was restored to most of its members by late Sunday with full restoration anticipated that same day.
Jump River Electric Cooperative urges customers to always report outages. During working hours, call 715-532-5524 (Ladysmith) or 715-634-4575 (Hayward). If after-hours, use your mobile phone and click the button below.
Xcel customer outages can be reported online at https://wi.my.xcelenergy.com/s/outage-safety/report-outage or by texting OUT to 98936.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning from 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, to 4 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22. Snow will overspread the region on Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches of fluffy accumulation. This will be followed by blizzard and dangerously cold conditions Thursday and Friday.
