More write-in candidates have officially declared their candidacy, adding political competition to Ladysmith election races. There are now three officially declared candidates for city mayor and two for a council aldermanic seat.
W. Eighth Street N resident Kelli Grotzinger filed to run as a write-in candidate for District 2 city council alderman. She will run for a seat now held by Bill Morgan, who is seeking re-election.
Candidates for elected office had to file by early January to have their names printed on ballots. Names of recent late-filers will not appear in ballots and must be written in by electors.
Morgan declared his candidacy by the deadline, and his name will appear on ballots. Grotzinger missed the deadline, and is running as a write-in.
River Avenue resident Kalvin Vacho filed late last week to run as a write-in candidate for city mayor. He will run for a seat vacated last month when Alan Christianson stepped down to apply for the position of city administrator.
Although he recently resigned as mayor, Christianson filed for re-election by the January deadline and his name will appear on ballots. If he wins, he would be forced at that time to decide between being mayor or city administrator, if he is offered that job.
Edgewood Avenue resident Jim West filed in late February to run as a write-in candidate for city mayor.
