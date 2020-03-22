Gov. Tony Evers today directed the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to suspend administrative rules relating to hours of instruction, student teacher assessments, and general flexibility during the COVID-19 public health emergency. A copy of the order is here.
“As we continue to face challenges surrounding COVID-19 in Wisconsin, it’s critically important that school district administrators, educators, students, and parents have the peace of mind knowing we’re working to address concerns about hours of instruction, making sure our student teachers will graduate on time, and ensuring the department has flexibility as we move forward to do what’s best for our kids, educators, and schools across our state,” said Gov. Evers.
Gov. Evers’ order relating to the DPI:
— Ensures the DPI will be able to streamline the waiver process for hours of instruction for public schools;
— Suspends the PI 34 requirements to allow students in teacher preparation programs to graduate on time this spring;
— Provide the DPI with flexibility in light of upcoming due dates.
