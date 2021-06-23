Simmering tension between an alderman and public works director boiled over at the Ladysmith Common Council meeting on Monday, after a longtime city employee resigned and the mayor warned council members against micromanaging staff.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said Street Superintendent Eric VanDoorn did not cite a reason for resigning after 22 years of city employment. VanDoorn’s last day will be Friday, June 25.
“Eric was a model employee and really wished to leave city employment quietly. Eric didn’t identify a reason for leaving in his resignation letter,” Gorsegner said in an email.
Earlier in the meeting, Ald. Bill Morgan cited an intent to talk with a public works employee about a Compliance Maintenance Report for the city’s wastewater utility.
Gorsegner told Morgan he is the person to communicate with as the public works department head.
Mayor Kalvin Vacho told the council he has heard of and witnessed bullying and harassment among council to council and council to city employees.
Vacho added, “It needs to stop.”
“Especially the ones in this room, you need to remember why you are here. You are an elected official. You are a policy maker. You are not a manager. If you have a question or a complaint, please go to the department manager,” Vacho said.
He cited department heads are Gorsegner in public work, Police Chief Kevin Julien at the police department and City Administrator Alan Christianson at city hall.
“We have a chain of command for a reason. I don’t need people stepping down and going underneath people here. This is a toxic overreach of government duties. I am not going to single anybody out, but if it does get any worse I will,” Vacho said.
Vacho also told the council city employees need to feel they can come to the council for guidance and support without being talked down to.
He called the council a group effort not a place for personal agenda. He encouraged council members to negotiate to move the city forward.
“This needs to stop now. If it continues I will pursue things farther,” Vacho said. “I don’t think this is how we want our city represented. If you act like that you are no better than the politicians in Washington. I am trying to run a city here, so let’s act like it.”
Ald. Jim West responded, saying a council member should have the right to talk with an employee. He said there is a different perspective in talking with an employee.
He said a committee member, especially a committee chairman, has the right to talk with an employee in the department that committee oversees.
“There is a difference between talking and harassment,” West said. “We are not going behind anybody’s back, but there are times when we want to get a different side and a different look at that. The only way you are going to do that is by talking to the person who was involved in it.”
Everyone has their opinion, according to West. He said the most open way is to talk with an individual and the chairman has to get the whole story and report to the council.
“If he feels that he is not getting the overview of any situation he should have the right to go talk to an employee. He is still a councilman. He is still the chair of that committee. If he talks with the supervisor and he wants to get more information he should be allowed to,” West said. “If he is not bullying, if he is just out asking questions and just finding out it is his right and his responsibility to get the whole story.”
Gorsegner said there is a chain of command. He added a council member approaching and questioning a rank-and-file employee could be considered bullying.
“Because you hold that person’s career in your hand,” Gorsegner said. “What do you expect them to say. Just because you cornered them to have a conversation could be taken as bullying. It is not your position to go to the rank-and-file employee, and if necessary we can have a labor attorney come in here and give that speech again for the third or fourth time about what a council person’s job is. It is not to deal with the rank-and-file employees.”
“The chair of that committee has that right,” West said.
“I don’t believe so,” Gorsegner said.
Ald. Marty Reynolds agreed there is a chain of command and if there is a time an issue is not being handled through the chain of command the next step is to go to the city administrator or mayor.
“I don’t think just because I am a chair of a committee I have the right to basically step into the middle and micromanage or anything of the sort. Sometimes I think that is what it is seen as, micromanaging. I don’t think we need to take a chance on any of this happening,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds expressed concern about a potential for a legal matter.
City resident John Pohlman II said personnel matters belong in closed sessions. He cited a meeting open session discussion involving a department head, supervisor and an employee.
“There wasn’t much justice done to any of those three. That is why you have the power to have a closed session at [the] personnel [committee] or as a council. Read your statutes because it is in there. You don’t do that in a wide open session,” Pohlman said. “You probably lost one hell of a good employee because of that bullshit, and that is what it was, absolute bullshit. You don’t do that.”
According to city meeting minutes, Morgan questioned VanDoorn at a June 8 public works committee meeting during a discussion about city personnel placing tar and pea gravel around manholes due to ground movement to prevent expensive damage to snowplowing equipment.
City records cite Morgan said at the public works meeting city department personnel years ago laid mains, installed sidewalk and poured curb and gutter. Morgan questioned VanDoorn’s managerial abilities, “Why is the street superintendent operating equipment instead of overseeing the street crew?”
Meeting minutes state: “Mr. VanDoorn explained that he assigns tasks to his crew and doesn’t see a need to micromanage them. Mr. Morgan asked Eric to take an end loader and scrape off the manhole tarring on Worden Ave E.”
Meeting minutes state: “Mr. Gorsegner said this would be done when the manhole could be properly cut, exposed, removed, replaced to the proper elevation and repaved.”
At the public works committee meeting, Morgan then turned to another task done by city staff.
Meeting minutes state: “Mr. Morgan asked street employee Kirk Holman the painting schedule and why the curb and gutter looked so bad around town. Mr. Holman said he paints two months of the summer; painting starts when the summer employees are available and ends in early August. Mr. Holman explained the painting machine is commercial grade but built for parking lots not long stretches of streets, the poor condition of curb and gutter makes painting difficult.”
Meeting minutes also state: “Mr. Gorsegner said in the past the whole city had been painted every year but due to budget cuts the city now paints 1/3 the city each year.”
Gorsegner told the council last week the wastewater report is black-and-white and not based on any opinion. He added he can fully answer Morgan’s questions as public works department head and not take time out of a city’s employee’s busy schedule.
Morgan told the council he stops to talk with city employees, naming several by name and location. Then he asked Gorsegner about his motives.
“Why are you following me around? Why are you walking around behind me all the time?” Morgan said.
“Because you are not supposed to be out there talking with them. You are not supposed to be. That is the whole point. That is the whole point of this conversation. You are not supposed to be,” Gorsegner said. “You are not supposed to be out there. If you have any questions you can run them through me, and if I can’t answer them we can sit down together and I can answer them.
The council’s Personnel Committee met in closed session last Thursday to evaluate applications and make a recommendation on filling the vacancy.
The council voted unanimously last week to establish a public works hiring eligibility list after being told the prior list has been exhausted.
Vacho hoped the discussion ended the matter.
It didn’t. Morgan then asked if he could clarify the matter, presumably referring to VanDoorn.
“One of the reasons why he left is me. I hear it all the time out on the street,” Morgan said.
Morgan next asked Gorsegner where he worked before being employed by the city.
“If you need my life history,” Gorsegner said.
“I asked you a question,” Morgan said.
“I’m going to answer your question,” Gorsegner said.
Gorsegner told Morgan he had worked in the construction field, and was looking for employment that allowed him to be home more when he applied with the city.
Gorsegner originally was hired by the city to help on garbage routes. He worked his way up to department head.
“I know every single aspect that goes on in that shop,” Gorsegner said.
Morgan continued to grill Gorsegner about his qualifications.
“I have worked for the city for 25 years and I have been on every job site since then,” Gorsegner said.
In other business, the council:
— Voted unanimously to authorize the sale of up to $480,529 in sewer and water system revenue bonds. The bonds will fund water utility improvements relating to street work currently in progress at 0.891 percent interest.
— Unanimously approved the city’s 2021 Wastewater Compliance Maintenance Annual Report. The utility received “A” grades in every category except for financial management, where the system typically has fallen short for the last 5 years due to revenue issues. City officials are expected to consider soon a sewer rate increase, which may help this grade. City sewer rates have not been revised since 2016.
— Unanimously approved an intent to apply for Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and Clean Water Fund assistance for water and sewer utility work associated with the planned 2022 reconstruction of parts of E. 10th Street N, Lindoo Avenue and Summit Avenue.
— Unanimously approved authorizing the city administrator to file state financial assistance applications with the Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund.
— Unanimously approved the city sale of the former Mount Senario College athletic fields where Marshfield Clinic Health System intends to build a new medical center. The site being sold by the city for $680,000 is along the south side of Port Arthur Road, west of Walmart. Closing was Friday, June 18.
— Postponed action on bids from Ryan Jack Painting to paint the city fire hall and train display because neither was on the agenda. The train bid was $18,890 and the fire hall was $12,920, but the fire hall work is not going to take place.
— Heard rehabilitation of the Memorial Park tennis/pickleball court is on hold to determine if a club using the facility can be involved.
— Unanimously approved more television advertising for $2,500. Last month, the council approved spending $2,250 on television advertising.
— Unanimously approved hiring two more season staff employees.
— Voted 5-0 to approve a $4,771 change order for the ongoing downtown street reconstruction.
— Unanimously approved fireworks selling permits, operator licenses and change of agent applications without debate.
— Heard Police Chief Kevin Julien report better signage may be needed in Memorial Park after reports of ATVs in that area. ATVs are not allowed in the park, where roadways are not official city streets.
