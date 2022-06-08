The cost of gasoline and diesel jumped last week and is causing area schools and organizations to tighten belts and make changes to transportation.
Last week in Rusk County the cost of gasoline jumped 40 cents. The national average for gasoline is $4.86, as of June 6.
Schools are working through the budget that was approved last October when the national average for diesel was $3.72 a gallon. As of June 6, the national average for diesel is $5.25 a gallon. The sharp increase in diesel is expected to drive up the costs in other commodities, such as food, agriculture, clothing and other supplies, according to the New York Times.
The Consumer Price Index for the Midwest region estimated energy prices rose 30.3 percent over the last 12-months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Increased fuel costs have certainly impacted our budget as we are currently over budget in fuel for the 2022 fiscal year,” said Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley.
Both Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace believe it is early to see what the impacts of the rise in fuel prices will be on the budget, however a continued elevated fuel cost will likely impact both departments down the road.
“Our budget was set last year so the increase in costs will either be absorbed by decreases in other areas or we run overbudget because of fuel increases,” said Rusk County Highway Commissioner Scott Emch. The fuel budget for the Highway Department will likely need to be increased to account for the higher fuel costs, said Emch.
For the Bruce School District, fuel costs are also impacting other areas of the budget. Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said, “in general, the price of everything has gone up for the items we purchase at school.” One area in general is the cost of the student lunches.
“The record-high diesel prices will likely increase the cost of everyday products, such as clothing, produce, paper products, building materials and vehicles,” according to Breitbart.com.
The Rusk County meals on wheels program consists of eight designated county routes and provides 134 meals per day. The vehicles used in the program are operated by paid and volunteer drivers. According to Rusk County Health and Human Services Director Jeremy Jacobs, “we do not feel that added fuel cost will have an impact that would cause a reduction or limitation to services in the foreseeable future.”
For the meals on wheels program, costs of food, paper products, sanitation and other supplies are also making an impactful effect on the department’s ability to effectively serve the meals, according to Jacobs.
Diesel fuel is increasingly in short supply all over the world, according to Agweb.com. As many as 3.5 million American truckers are expected to be impacted by the increase in diesel fuels costs. Much of our commodities depend on the cost of transportation powered by diesel fuel; those rising costs could hit consumers hard, according to Marketwatch.com.
Across the United States, school districts transport 20 million students to and from school, extracurricular activities, field trips and athletic events, according to Education Week. While some schools are able to take advantage of buying fuel in bulk, others are not able to which leaves the school open to flucuations in the market, according to Education Week.
Some schools in the nation, who contract with school bus companies, are being asked for higher pay rates to cover the increasing fuel costs.
Some schools are choosing to scale back bus routes and after school activities to conserve their fuel budgets, according to Education Week.
“We have not eliminated trips that are planned with students for field trips, etc., this school year,” said Schley. However, Flambeau School administrators will be discussing opportunites available to students closer to home, whether they are looking for an educational field trip or fun celebratory outings with students, according to Schley who believes eliminating after school transportation would be a last resort when she presents the next year’s school budget.
Bruce School plans to also keep the school’s regular bus routes and the late bus as it is currently scheduled for next year, according to Sturzl. Bruce School is anticipating diesel fuel prices in the 2022-2023 school year to increase further as well as the cost for heating fuel.
Some school districts are turning to school buses powered by propane or electricity.
The average cost of an electric school bus is $230,000 whereas a diesel powered school bus is approximately $65,000-$85,000. Clean Technica estimates the average savings in fuel for an electric school bus is between $4,000-$11,000 depending on various variables. Clean Technica also states, “market experts expect that the lifetime costs of electric school buses will be around the same as diesel buses, based on estimations of total cost of ownership, by the end of this decade.”
Electric vehicles may not be the optimal solution because it could strain, what Rueters calls, the decrepit power infrastructure. “Widespread [electric vehicle] adoption will spark a huge surge in power demands; and increasing dependence on renewable power creates reliability problems on days with less sun or wind,” according to Reuters.
Experts are predicting blackouts this summer.
According to Money.com, wholesale crude oil prices have risen 40 percent since the beginning of 2022. The gas prices have been exasperated by the way in Ukraine, according to Agweb.com. Sanctions around the world against Russian oil and the much higher post-pandemic demand supply of restocking oil have further put pressure on the oil market. Russian fuel consists of 3 percent of the U.S. fuel supply.
The just in time chain supply model, adopted by many countries, has also further aggravated the fuel costs, according to Agweb.com. A decrease in refining capacity on the East Coast is another factor contributing to higher fuel costs.
As far as services, Emch said, “we are limited in what we can do because we have basic services we need to provide for the county that require fuel.” As a best practice, the Rusk County Highway Department purchases fuel in bulk to get the best price. As far as a potential to fuel costs affecting the department’s services, Emch said any reduction in services would be an issue the Highway Committee or County Board would need to address as part of the budgeting process.
Bruce School also purchases their fuel and other supplies in bulk to take advantage of the best prices, according to Sturzl; however storage becomes an issue.
Jacobs believes the importance of meals on wheels program is vital to the county’s residents. Another meal program HHS offers is the congregate meal site program that has the goal of encouraging socialization and activity of the population while providing an on-site meal. Jacobs said, “the congregate meals sites have plans to open back up to public use.”
“In many cases, [after school transpotation],” said Schley, “has been the reason many of our students are able to participate in the multitude of extracurricular activities offered in our district.”
Julien said that if fuel costs continue to increase, officers may be encouraged to monitor traffic in one location, as opposed to driving more, with their squads off, unless needed for weather conditions or equipment needs.
“Even with the rising cost of fuel, the Ladysmith Police Department, will continue with the services that it has always provided to the citizens of Ladysmith,” said Julien.
Wallace agreed with Julien and said, “our services will continue as they are and [we] will lok for other ways to offset the increases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.