The Ladysmith Plan Commission voted 5-0, Tuesday, to recommend amend the zoning code to allow single family dwellings less than 720 square feet by conditional use permit in single family zoning districts. As part of the March 9 decision, the commission recommended adding a lower limit on floor space.
The commission recommendation is similar to a decision last year that allowed duplexes in single family zoning areas. Like that decision, the city council makes the final decision on the matter.
City Administrator Alan Christianson told the commission there is some interest with developing residences smaller than currently allowed under city code. The ordinance change allows this by conditional use permit approved at the plan commission level with all other construction still needing to meet other building codes.
“The thought here is we have some smaller parcels that exist in the city that are pretty tough to meet setback requirements in order to build. We also have folks that have adopted a more minimalistic lifestyle and only need a bedroom, a kitchen and a rest room.
The ordinance draft was altered slightly from “tiny homes” to “Single family dwellings” prior to the decision.
The city’s building code currently requires single family homes of at least 720 square feet.
“Sometimes I think tiny homes people think camper, trailer, something on wheels or something you can move. If we adopt this they are going to have to meet building codes and connected to sewer,” plan commission member Brian Groothousen said.
New construction, no matter the floor space, is required to meet uniform dwelling code regulations.
Conditional use requirements allow the plan commission to review smaller homes than currently allowed on a case-by-case basis. Larger homes over 720 square feet will meet existing code and not face plan commission review.
“I am not aware of any lots in the city where you couldn’t put a 720 square foot house. Almost any lot I have ever dealt with in the city will accommodate a 720 square foot house,” said Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner, who is the city’s building inspector.
The question then became how small will people want to build.
“How much less than 720 square feet are you going to allow?” Plan Commission Chairman David Willingham said. “I think at some point you have to have a minimum, otherwise someone will want to build a playhouse.”
The commission then added 450 square feet of floor space as minimum size to its recommendation.
“Somewhere along the line 450 seems to be a minimum, but I agree just taking the tiny home designation will be a red flag to a lot of people in single family neighborhoods who are going to feel it is a back door way to get a mobile home or something else they wouldn’t find desirable,” Willingham said.
