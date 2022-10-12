The Ladysmith Common Council Finance Committee continues to meet, working on a city budget for net year.
City resident Lois Goode appeared before the committee on Sept. 13 to inquire about financing in 2023 for the Flambeau Avenue reconstruction project.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner explained there is $250,000 in the 2023 budget for road construction. He added Flambeau Avenue is one of only two projects for which the city has engineering plans.
Committee member Jim West assured Goode the Flambeau Avenue project is next on the list of road work.
Gorsegner explained the line items in his proposed budget. It is largely unchanged from the 2021 budget, with the exception of the Flambeau Avenue road construction funding. Some equipment that needs to be replaced includes the 1995 dump truck and the 1985 grader.
The Building Inspections budget for 2023 is largely unchanged from 2022 with only slight increases to Property Assessment General Operations of $400 and Building Inspections General Operations of $200. There was also a small decrease of $200 in the State Manufacturing Assessment charges.
The Storm Damage budget only includes wages for clean-up after storms.
The Elementary Community Center budget for 2023 is projected forward from 2022 and 2021 actuals. Outlays and general expenditures are lower. Expenditures, net of revenue, is estimated to be around $30,000.
Administrator Alan Christianson Jr. discussed the economic development budget, explaining these expenses deal with advertising, signage and general expenditures related to city owned buildings. Room Tax revenue lands in this budget and is expected to stay consistent with the 2022 budget’s activity.
At the committees second meeting of September a preliminary 2023 budget was reviewed with the status of the police department’s proposed vehicle purchases being one of the unsettled issues.
West suggested budgeting a specific yearly amount that would build a fund balance to be used for such vehicle purchases.
Police Chief Kevin Julien advised he likes the idea, but the current vehicle needs won’t allow for that accumulation of fund balance. He further explained the total expenditure minus trade-ins to replace the problematic 2020 Explorer and the aging 2016 Ford Interceptor would be about $61,000.
Committee Chairman Mark Platteter requested the vehicle purchase discussion be brought before the full Council at the Oct. 10 meeting.
In a review of the overall budget Platteter clarified the total levy increased by $1,614, which is the increase created by net new construction of 0.14 percent.
Comptroller/Treasurer Tony Devine explained the 2022 levy payable in 2023 calculation includes $334,320 in debt service, while actual debt service for 2023 is projected to be $366,779. The difference of $32,459 will reduce undesignated fund balance for the next two years, after which more debt will be satisfied, and the levy position can be realigned without significant increases.
Devine will have April Anderson of the financial advising firm, CliftonLarsonAllen, review the current proposed budget, make adjustments if she suggests and bring the final draft to the next Finance Committee meeting for approval and recommendation to present it to the common council for adoption.
The next finance committee meeting was set for Tuesday, Oct. 11.
