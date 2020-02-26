The Ladysmith School Board voted 4-0, Wednesday, to list the former Lindoo Avenue school for sale to any taker.
The Feb. 19 decision came after several months of wrangling between the school board, which wants to rid itself of responsibility over the property, and the city council, which wants to redevelop the site for a community center, workforce housing and recreational uses. It has the potential of adding real estate growth to the city tax roll.
The parcel northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street has been mostly unused since the school board relocated its elementary grades to a Miner Avenue school building two years ago. The board’s plan at that time was to reduce from three to two buildings to save money and better serve declining enrollment.
Last month, the school board voted to sell the Lindoo Avenue property to the city in exchange for $1 and also a narrow 1.5-acre frontage parcel of city-owned land at the high school entrance along U.S. 8. The board made the offer after hearing a passionate plea from a city alderman to delay any sale of the property to allow the city to seek grant money in an effort to save the site.
Since then, the city made a counter-offer to the school board. It mainly asks for the school district to continue funding school building utilities and maintenance for up to three years as the city seeks grants and partners to fund its redevelopment proposal. It blocks the school board from competing against the city’s planned community center operations. It also asks the school board to accept full responsibility for conditions of this property both during and prior to school ownership and to hold the city harmless from any involvement of any sort relating to such conditions as may now be known or later discovered as the property was once a landfill.
Major sticking points in the sale are the former dump that had operated at the site, responsibility for any environmental problems that could arise and ongoing property maintenance. The city also has not yet applied for Community Development Block Grants it would put toward redeveloping the property.
A city letter to the school board included with the counteroffer cited previous examples of cooperative spirit between the city and school district.
“After we all got done lifting our jaws off the floor we felt that since it was a city dump and the city allowed the garbage to be put there that for the city then to ask us to take all responsibility for everything they did in the past and might do in the future was kind of a kick in the seat of the pants,” School Board President Todd Novkofski said.
“Even though we appreciate everything they have done over the years for the school district,” school board member Chrysa Ostenso said.
City officials want to apply for a Community Development Block Grant that, if approved, would result in as much as $1 million in CDBG money to combine with a $500,000 local fund match. They also are mulling establishment of a new Tax Incremental District at the site to redirect any new property tax growth back into the property.
“The counter proposal basically offered to lease it for three years with a couple of extensions in exchange for the piece of property on the highway and in exchange for maintaining the building and keeping it open,” Novakofski said. “Basically if we put it up for bids, which is what this motion is, the building will be closed as of the end of the school year and will not be available for public use if we do not sell it.”
A cover letter with the city’s counteroffer listed numerous past cooperative ventures on which the city collaborated with the school.
The counteroffer calls for:
n The city proposes to lease the entire former elementary school property for three years, with two one year renewal options, during which lease period(s) the city shall have an exclusive option to purchase for one dollar that portion of the property including and lying south of the arc created by the service road that bisects the property. A lease with option to purchase will provide needed time to fully investigate creation of a community center and to make application for CDBG assistance without which this project likely will not be possible. Before applying for the CDBG, the city will need to work out whatever arrangements it can with other partners whose involvement can bolster the application. After making application there will be wait time as the application churns its way through the state Department of Administration. During this time the city will work out various details.
n During the lease period the city shall assume all maintenance and operation of the entire non-building portion of the property and also operation of the building and activities, except as otherwise provided. During the lease period the school district shall continue to pay for building utilities and shall send members of its maintenance staff to the building within a reasonable time when requested to do so by the city. The city will endeavor to make such requests by e-mail so a clear record of them exists. When the city makes such requests, the district will keep accurate records of time so spent by its maintenance personnel and the cost incurred for such time based on an hourly rate. These operation and maintenance costs shall be diminished by any rents or user fees the city collects. The city shall provide the school district copies of any and all rental or user agreements for the entire leased property.
n If, during the lease period, the city enters into any third-party sublease agreements, licenses or other legal instruments that create an obligation on the leased premises, then the city shall see these obligations are met prior to vacating the lease unless the lease is vacated by city purchasing a portion of the property. Third party leases will almost certainly be needed to cover most operating and maintenance costs. While both North Cedar Academy and Powerhouse have expressed interest neither has yet indicated anything specific.
n The city shall within 30 days of school district acceptance of the counter-offer transfer to the school district ownership of a 50-foot strip of undeveloped land lying between U.S. 8 and the Ladysmith Middle & High School property. If the city terminates the lease without acquiring any of the former elementary school property the 50-foot strip shall remain school district property.
n If the city exercises the option to purchase, the lease of the portion of the property not transferred will continue for at least 25 years beyond the date the sale is consummated. Maintenance of the unsold portion shall be limited to typical above ground work such as mowing and snow removal and include nothing whatsoever relating to pre-existing sub-surface conditions.
n In addition to maintenance the city shall secure public liability and hazard insurance coverage for the entire leased area provided these insurance coverages shall not include any conditions that existed on the property prior to school district acceptance of this counter-offer, particularly as to filling of historic wetlands on the property with any materials whatsoever, whether natural or man-made. Although it seems less likely that the area immediately adjacent to the building is contaminated that is not known. When the northwest classroom addition was added a “tin can dump” was found there when footings were excavated.
n If the school district is both willing and able to provide an ironclad agreement accepting full responsibility for conditions of this property both during and prior to school ownership and to hold the city harmless from any involvement of any sort relating to such conditions as may now be known or later discovered. Only then, the city may consider acquisition of the entire property, including the portion north and west of the aforementioned service road.
n The city will during the term of the lease, make a genuine effort to seek DNR Local Park Aids assistance for any outdoor recreational facility improvements the district identifies that the district is willing to provide public access to at times when they are not in use, which improvements are of a type that would reasonably be expected to be used by the public for non-school purposes on the Ladysmith High School property. As such applications require 30 percent local matching funds the city would also seek to indirectly provide these matching funds from sources other than the city’s annual general operations budget. Examples might be tennis courts, trail extensions and other facilities favoring nature-based activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, biking and skiing.
n Once the lease or sale of current school-owned property takes place the school district shall not make other school-owned space available to current community center users or use its Fund 80 to underwrite the cost of usage by current community center users for 25 years following the completion of the community center improvements financed in whole or in part from the CDBG program, unless such usage is first agreed to in writing by the city.
Details are still quite sketchy how much the school district could be asked to continue funding annually at the site if it is developed as envisioned.
City officials have received some interest in developing housing at the school, most recently from the Spooner developer, Lisenby Properties. Its website says the company has served the housing rental market in rural northwest Wisconsin for more than a decade, originally specializing in rehabbing older, under-utilized, and distressed properties to provide housing at affordable rental rates that are also energy efficient. It manages market-rate, small community, workforce housing properties with a variety of floor plans including several 10-plus unit buildings, smaller multi-family dwellings, duplexes and single-family homes. It has properties in Ashland, Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Loyal, Menomonie, Minong, Neillsville, New Auburn, Sarona, Spencer, Thorp, Trego, Washburn and Withee.
Novakofski called the talks about what to do with the school frustrating. “We feel like we will find out if it makes the most sense to put it up for bids and see what happens,” he said.
School officials want to sell the property to reduce building operating costs and decrease the district’s potential environmental liability, citing part of the land is the former city dump.
This school year, about $70,000 of the school district’s total Community Service Fund 80 tax levy of $180,000 goes directly toward the operation of the Lindoo school. As the site is funded through the Fund 80 levy outside the regular school tax levy, state law prohibits many direct student-related facility uses. Current building community uses are North Cedar Academy, parent-run recreational “traveling team” athletics, scouting and adult volleyball.
A playground also must remain operating at the Lindoo Avenue site through 2022 under terms of a grant the city received on behalf of the school.
Without the school board as a partner, the city would not have access to any Fund 80 money.
