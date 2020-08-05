The governor declared a public health emergency last week, issuing an emergency order requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence, with some exceptions.
The actions taken by Gov.Tony Evers with much of the state experiencing high coronavirus activity levels and some experiencing uncontrolled spread, led law enforcement officials to say they will not respond to complaints they receive from the public about people not wearing masks.
Evers issued the public health emergency executive order on Thursday, July 30, with the mask wearing order going into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1. Under this order, state residents ages 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are strongly recommended outdoors when maintaining physical distancing is not possible. The order also lists exceptions to the requirement, including activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking or swimming. Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would prevent the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement.
This order is enforceable by civil forfeiture of not more than $200. It is scheduled to expire on Monday, Sept. 28 unless replaced by a following directive.
In the health emergency order, Evers said without quick intervention, “There will be uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 infections statewide, which will lead to unnecessary serious illness or death, overwhelm our healthcare system, prevent schools from fully reopening, and unnecessarily undermine economic stability.”
In the face covering order, Evers called the masks, “A proven, effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 without having a significant impact on people’s day-to-day lives.”
Many law enforcement officials statewide have issued public statements they will not take action on any complaints. Some are calling the issue a public health matter and directing citizens contact their local health departments.
The Ladysmith Police Department will be forwarding any complaints received to Rusk County Public Health, according to Police Chief Kevin Julien. Police officers will not be necessary in responding to any complaints, he said.
“In my opinion the order is almost impossible to enforce,” Julien said.
Julien recommends either calling Rusk County Public Health or the police department to talk with a city officer in regard to any complaints.
Ladysmith police officers have been directed to wear face coverings when they enter a business or a private residence, according to Julien.
“I would recommend that citizens do the same,” said Julien, who added being in two different businesses this weekend and saw many people not wearing masks.
Area sheriff’s departments also issued clarifying statements.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek advised his department will neither respond to complaints of individuals violating the governor’s order, nor take any direct law enforcement actions as it relates to the governor’s face covering mandate. He expressed appreciation for the efforts of business owners who have taken numerous steps to keep people healthy with the use of safety barriers, social distance arrangements and disinfecting procedures.
Mrotek called the masking requirement “a public health concern” and directed Sawyer County complaints to Sawyer County public health at maskinformation@sawyercountygov.org or 715-638-3352.
“Consistent with our understanding of Emergency Order # 1, the goal is compliance and education and is not meant to be punitive. However, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office will respond to reports or complaints from business owners or managers requesting that an individual leave a premise for failing to comply with the face covering mandate as it relates to that specific premise,” Mrotek said.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk asked people not call 911 or his department’s non-emergency phone lines to report individuals who do not properly follow the mask mandate or to ask questions about the order.
“It is extremely important that we preserve our emergency response resources and emergency and nonemergency phone lines for those that are in true need of our services,” Kowalczyk said.
Kowalczyk referred people to file complaints through his department anonymous tipster website at www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/sheriff/online-tipster.
“The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will continue to focus on crimes and other law enforcement responsibilities, as opposed to seeking out or responding to complaints about those without face coverings,” Kowalczyk said.
Rusk County, with relatively low known cases of COVID-19, remains a low-risk state based on Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. As of Monday, the county has reported 16 total cases since the pandemic began with four currently active cases. One death has been reported in the county with 11 recoveries.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace did not respond to a request for information about the governor’s order.
Evers’ directives are the result of rising cases of COVID-19 in most of the state. Ninety-six percent of the state’s population is currently living in areas experiencing high COVID-19 activity compared with only 26 percent in June.
On June 1, there were 18,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. On July 1, there were 29,199 confirmed cases, a 57 percent increase from June 1. On July 29, there were 51,049 confirmed cases, a 75 percent increase from July 1. A new spike has occurred due to the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 43 percent of all Wisconsin COVID-19 cases occurring since July 1.
The average number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has drastically increased during July, with an average of 556 new cases each day between July 1-7, an average of 764 new cases each day between July 8-14, a 37 percent increase from the previous week, an average of 890 new cases each day between July 15-21, a 16 percent increase from the previous week, and an average of 938 new cases each day between July 22-26, a 5 percent increase from the previous week.
A July 26 President’s federal COVID-19 Task Force identified Wisconsin as a “red zone” state, along with 21 other states where there is significant, uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. It noted the increasing number of cases “continues to be driven by increases in Milwaukee and Green Bay, but also includes an increasing number of counties throughout the state, including in the west at Trempealeau and Pepin counties and northwest in Iron County.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, there is also an increased strain on health care with a growing number of hospitalized patients and patients in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed deaths as a result of COVID-19 has drastically increased. The first death was reported in March. By June 1, there were 595 reported deaths to the coronavirus. By July 29, there were 911 reported deaths.
The death increase serves as an indicator of increased disease burden. The rise in deaths the last two weeks of July was 1.9 times the growth in deaths for the first two weeks of July, a statistically significant measure of accelerating death rates. The Centers for Disease Control has forecasted that with the state’s current disease growth, deaths will continue to increase and could reach 1,800 deaths by fall.
Leaders of the Republican controlled state legislature have threatened to overturn Evers’ order, but by Monday they have not.
Wisconsin Assembly 87th District Rep. Jim Edming (R-Glen Flora) said he has received numerous calls from constituents about the governor’s orders.
“The consistent message I have heard from a majority of my constituents is that they do not support the governor’s new public health emergency declaration and the statewide face covering mandate,” Edming said in a statement. “My constituents are frustrated that once again Governor Evers is using a one-size-fits-all approach that does not take into account vastly different situations in various parts of the state.”
Edming believes the best course of action is for these types of decisions to be made at the local level.
“I support the convening of the legislature to pass a joint resolution to rescind the governor’s orders to ensure these decisions stay at the local level,” Edming said.
In Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin, the sheriff said because the rule was issued by executive order, and not a bill passed by the Legislature, he would not ensure it is followed.
“You have an individual right to make your own medical decisions. We as government officials shall not intrude. The Constitution can’t be suspended, whether people get sick or not,” Sheriff Dennis Stuart said in a statement.
