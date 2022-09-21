Flambeau Avenue

Facing increasing pressure from residents to improve Flambeau Avenue, the Ladysmith Common Council is ramping up efforts to explain the situation and find funding to do the work.

Several residents spoke at the council’s Monday, Sept. 12, meeting. One presented a petition with 51 signatures. Another provided 10 talking points, ranging from how the city could be liable for vehicle damage to can a park be built in a nearby subdivision.

