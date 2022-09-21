Facing increasing pressure from residents to improve Flambeau Avenue, the Ladysmith Common Council is ramping up efforts to explain the situation and find funding to do the work.
Several residents spoke at the council’s Monday, Sept. 12, meeting. One presented a petition with 51 signatures. Another provided 10 talking points, ranging from how the city could be liable for vehicle damage to can a park be built in a nearby subdivision.
The council countered with a lengthy presentation on its multiple efforts to apply for grants to help fund the project, only to have them be denied at the state level.
Improving the quarter-mile of Flambeau Avenue between Wis. 27 and E. Second Street N will be a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau. Each municipality is applying for its share of the project.
There are about a half dozen homes along Flambeau Avenue, but about 4 dozen more on nearby Birchwood Cove, Aspen Court and Northridge, Maplewood, Parkridge and Douglas drives. As a result, Flambeau Avenue receives a good deal of traffic.
City council meeting minutes from Dec. 13 indicate a total projected cost of $352,000 to improve Flambeau Avenue with roughly 50 percent local match, or $176,000. Projections show the city’s share is about $120,000 and the town’s share is about $50,000.
Maplewood Drive resident Lois Goode expressed concerns about ongoing delays with pulverizing and resurfacing Flambeau Avenue. She presented the petition to the city council. She said residents have been promised for three years the street would have its deteriorating asphalt improved, and no work has been done.
“I don’t have to tell you what a hazard Flambeau Avenue is,” Goode told the council, saying the city’s own grant application already sums up the situation.
She read part of the city’s grant application aloud.
The city’s grant application states, “The proposed improvement of Flambeau Avenue will greatly improve the safety of the roadway since the existing surface is extremely rough and poses a hazard to vehicles and pedestrians who travel it.”
She said she has heard of vehicle repair bills for five people who drive it. She added area residents have been told every year for the last three years the street would be improved.
Last December, the city council approved spending up to $20,200 on engineering as part of preliminary work for a joint project between the city and neighboring town of Flambeau to make improvements to Flambeau Avenue. Granting agencies require engineering before awarding funds, hence the reason for engineering.
“The citizens using Flambeau Avenue are trusting, peaceful and patient kind of people who still believe and trust their local government has their best interest in mind while governing,” Goode said. “But they have been driven by lack of transparency.”
The petition calls for city officials to include its share of the project into the 2023 budget cycle “to be used for widening and putting on an asphalt surface” on Flambeau Avenue and E. Second Street N between Wis. 27 and North Avenue.
Last June, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation awarded $50,854 in Town Road Improvement Discretionary funds for Flambeau Avenue. This is 49.77 percent of the total eligible estimated $102,177 cost for the town’s share of the project.
At the same time the state DOT did not award the city its requested amount of Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary (MSID) funds for its share of the project.
There is a 5-year window for these funds to be used.
Goode said while the project is delayed, the town’s grant funds lose value due to high inflation.
Birchwood Cove resident Greg Wagner listed 10 proposals, some related to Flambeau Avenue and some not. He asked questions like when the street will be improved, will work include curb and gutter, will residents face special assessments, where will affected residents park and if utilities can be flush with the pavement instead of tarred over for the winter. He also cited lack of lighting on Parkridge Drive and can a park be developed on that street.
If all the vehicles get damaged from driving on this substandard road, if [those drivers] were to turn in bills it would cost more than repairing the road itself,” Wagner said.
Parkridge Drive resident Holly Bertling questioned design aspects of the project.
“I don’t see a need for curb and gutters, and all it would do is raise the cost. It is not like a big residential area. It is mostly rural,” Bertling said. “I would be opposed to having curb and gutter because it would increase the cost, and I don’t see any gain from that.”
Current design plans for the project call for pulverizing the surface on Flambeau Avenue, adding gravel to increase the base thickness and repaving. Engineers also are studying stormwater and spring thaw drainage to reduce ponding that damages the road base.
An investigation revealed existing storm sewer can be improved and lowered to allow stormwater and snowmelt to drain better than it does now, according to Morgan & Parmley Engineer Zech Gotham. He said this will not only allow the Flambeau Avenue road base to become drier and stronger, but also allow for storm sewer to be extended south down W. Fifth Street N to improve ditch drainage there.
“The road base is always wet, and when the base is wet it has less strength. Then the surface busts up, and you have potholes,” Gotham said. “A lot of water ponding is creating issues with the roadway.”
The Flambeau Avenue road is now mostly 2 inches of asphalt up to 4 inches in patched areas, according to Gotham. He added the base ranges from 8 to 24 inches of granular material.
The road will be pulverized to 8 inches standard thickness with another 4 inches of base added. It will then be paved with 3 inches of asphalt
Yard drains or catch basins will be installed in ditches to eliminate the need of curb and gutter the length of the road. Ditches will be graded toward these catch basins, allowing water to flow naturally.
Ald. Marty Reynolds called Flambeau Avenue “one of the projects we were going to do” when city officials were budgeting last summer.
“Are the plans ready now?” Reynolds said.
“Essentially yes,” Gotham said. “If you are fine with the improvements, the plans are ready to move forward.”
“The plans just got done in the last week or so?” Reynolds said.
“Yes,” Gotham said.
It is not clear if the city can reapply for MSID funds for its share of the project.
“The city has been trying for a number of years to get money to improve the roadway. It is just that the city has not been awarded any funds to assist with improving the roadway,” Gotham said.
Earlier this year, the council bid and funded completion of two of three street improvement proposals.
Last February, the council awarded reconstruction of E. 10th Street N from Menasha to Park avenues to Haas Sons with the low bid of $362,960. The council also awarded reconstruction of the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac east of W. Fifth Street N to Haas Sons with the low base bid of $356,847. The council also tabled bids for reconstruction of Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth streets.
Those actions came a month after council members pledged to do whatever it takes this year to fund reconstruction of Flambeau Avenue between W. Ninth and E. Second streets, as part of a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau.
Compelling reasons to accept the two bids were E. 10th Street N has not been repaved since its asphalt surface was pulverized in 2020. That resurfacing project stalled to allow underground utilities to be engineered as part of a complete reconstruction after multiple water main breaks.
The Summit Avenue bid came in at 18 percent below the estimated cost. The council was also alerted to rising prices of construction materials, making Summit Avenue work seem like an even bigger bargain.
The council also discussed uncertainties about housing redevelopment at the city’s community center property where the Lindoo Avenue street work is being proposed. A year from now, city officials might know more about the future of that redevelopment proposal with grant applications still in process.
“We do the ones we get money for. That doesn’t mean we keep throwing Flambeau Avenue under the bus,” Reynolds said. “It is these have been funded by the state or federal governments or someplace else, so we are trying to max out what we can with the money available.”
Grants typically focus on utility improvements like sewer and water, and Flambeau Avenue work has neither. It is mostly asphalt with grant funds limited for only paving.
“It all boils down to the money,” Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said.
“And you try to spend money in areas where you have somebody sharing the costs,” Reynolds said.
The town of Flambeau also was awarded TRID funds for E. Cut Off Road, receiving $94,563. This is 49.77 percent of the total eligible estimated $190,000 cost.
The city council now faces several options.
One is to advertise Flambeau Avenue for bids as a whole project for pulverizing, grading and compacting this fall with the bulk of construction would take place next spring.
Another option is to bid only the pulverizing, grading and rolling this fall. The rest of the project would be bid next spring.
Maintaining a gravel road through fall and spring freezing and thawing can be challenging, according to Gorsegner.
City residents were relieved to hear construction should not block access to their homes at night or include costly special assessments.
“There will not be one night where you won’t be able to park in your driveway,” Gorsegner said.
That was a relief to Wagner.
Residents also were pleased to hear there will be no curb and gutter, and no curb and gutter special assessments. The city assesses only for sewer, water, sidewalk and curb and gutter
“Awesome,” Wagner said.
“That’s a big relief,” Bertling said.
No action was taken.
In other matters, the council:
— Unanimously approved placement of flat markers on the grave lots now owned by the Servants of Mary.
— Tabled a request from the Northland Community Club to use the lower level of the Community Center for a haunted house as it was listed on the agenda for review only. A special council meeting was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, with this the only item on the agenda.
— Unanimously approved placing out for bid remaining school items left in the community center.
— Unanimously approved putting the quonset hut located at the former animal shelter out for bids.
— Unanimously approved Centennial Park improvements.
— Unanimously approved an amendment to the memorandum of understanding regarding the electronic message board at the southwest corner of the Wis. 27 and Port Arthur Road intersection near the hospital. The amendment adds Marshfield Clinic Health System to the agreement.
— Tabled a code of conduct for elected officials to give council members time to review the proposal.
