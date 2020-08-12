Ladysmith schools will provide face-to-face instruction five days a week when classes resume later this month, and all staff and students will be required to wear face coverings. A distance-learning option also will be offered for students who choose to learn independently from home, giving them access to livestreamed lessons and requiring the same expectations as students attending classes in-person.
A “blended learning” option to be put into effect only in case of emergency, was a late addition to the plan to account for the possibility of rapidly rising COVID-19 cases requiring more drastic measures. Blended learning option calls for dividing students in grades 4-12 into two separate groups. Group A would attend school face-to-face on Mondays and Tuesdays and virtually on Thursdays and Fridays. Group B would attend school face-to-face on Thursdays and Fridays and virtually on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Wednesdays all students will learn virtually and schools will be thoroughly cleaned. Grades 4K-3 will continue with face-to-face instruction. Special education students would likely attend four days on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with decisions made by the school staff Individualized Education Program team.
The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0 Wednesday to approve a new Fall 2020 Back To School Plan developed by a 30-person task force of parents, teachers, support staff, administration, board members, parents, community members and Rusk County health leaders. The task force held four 2-hour meetings with the overall goal of getting back to the classroom safely while reviewing public input, operations, instructional models, individual needs and professional development.
“Basically, our goal is to try and get kids back into the classroom safely,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said.
What will be offered through face-to-face instruction will look much different with desks in rows, students facing forward, strict seating arrangements and staggered use of common areas. Educational signage around schools and on buses will provide information about social distancing, handwashing expectations and COVID-19 symptoms.
“Those are the three main measures to isolate this pandemic,” Stunkel said.
A July survey of 368 responding parents representing 658 students showed 89 percent want their children to attend classes in-person with 11 percent preferring learning from home.
“It is pretty obvious parents want their kids back in school,” Stunkel said.
Face-to-face instruction will be available to all students that choose to return to the classroom, offered five days per week on a regular schedule. Schools will require face coverings and provide as much social distancing as is possible. Increased hand-washing will be promoted. Grading will be standards-based with grades of 1, 2 or three at Ladysmith Elementary School and traditional A-F grades at Ladysmith Middle & High School.
The 28-page plan addresses numerous instructional, safety and wellness related issues.
“We need to meet the needs of both of these categories of students. A big part of our plan is face-to-face, but we do have the option for distance learning as well,” Stunkel. “We need to be prepared safety-wise. We need to put in place measures we have never seen before.”
The plan also addresses staff issues like wellness and professional development.
Day to day operations
There will be staggered use of common areas like the cafeteria and hallways. Students will be encouraged to use their own supplies to limit sharing materials.
Face coverings will be required for all students and staff, following the current governor’s public health emergency and face covering order.
“We are going to follow the governor’s order as it stands,” Stunkel said.
While staff took summer school students’ temperatures each morning, parents now will be asked to take temperatures and keep children home if they are showing symptoms.
“We will be giving educational information to parents about what to look for in the morning. Teachers will be trained on what to look for in the morning. If a teacher is concerned then that student will be checked over by the school nurse for a thorough screening,” Stunkel said.
The cutoff temperature will be 100 degree.
Volunteers also will be restricted, and if any are allowed into schools it will be extremely limited.
“Anyone who does come into a school will have to follow the guidelines and wear a mask,” Stunkel said.
Family members will be seated together whenever possible, according to Stunkel. Bathroom breaks, lunches, recesses and passing times will be staggered, she said.
“This is going to be easier to do at the elementary and more difficult at the middle and high school,” she said.
Social distancing will be regulated at entrances, exits and hallways.
Desks will be placed in traditional rows, facing forward. Seating charts also will be kept in classrooms and on buses, where social distancing is more difficult.
“This will be really important if we have a student with COVID, we need to know who he or she sits by. That will be the first question public health is going ask us,” Stunkel said.
There will be no carpet time where young students sit close together. Field trips also will becanceled, especially in the first semester.
In the cafeterias, there will be no salad bar or self service and sneeze guards will be put in place. Tables will be sanitized between uses. Students will sit in every other seat with opportunities to eat in classrooms.
Buses presented one of the greatest challenges, according to Stunkel. She told the board nearly half of surveyed parents said they relied on bus transportation.
“We are going to have to keep those buses safe because we are definitely not going to be able to do that social distancing of six feet apart on the bus,” Stunkel said. “Students from the same family are going to sit together in assigned seats. They will definitely have the cloth face coverings required just like in school.”
Students will use hand sanitizer entering and exiting buses. Buses also will be disinfected between uses. Parents will be encouraged to provide their own transportation. Students close enough also will be encouraged to walk or ride bikes to school.
Distance learning in the upcoming school year will be much different from last spring in that students will have access to livestreamed lessons, face the same expectations and stick to the traditional school schedule.
The COVID Task Force pushed hard for the 5-day face-to-face instruction week to help families that face limited daycare in the county, according to Stunkel.
“We do have some classes that are big and some classrooms that are unable to handle social distancing, so we will do the social distancing to the greatest degree possible” Stunkel said.
Elementary school grading will be standards-based with grades of 1, 2 and 3. Middle and high school grading will be traditional A-F grades.
Distance learning
Distance learning instruction will be 5-days per week with live stream and recorded lessons in case students are sick or have appointments. Devices also will be made available.
“Those that choose virtual they have to have a device. For those that don’t have them we have to get them a device,” Stunkel said.
Distance learning, which will be Available for all classes including electives, will rely on the Google Classroom platform, which was implemented last spring.
“We are trying to keep an equal platform, a lot of equity and the same expectations for all,” Stunkel said.
Families must register for distance learning by Thursday, Aug. 13 and commit for a full semester.
In case of emergency
The school district must be prepared in case of rising COVID-19 cases, according to Stunkel. Late in the planning process, she included a “blended learning” option in the presentation to the board. It calls for dividing grades 4-12 into two groups called cohorts that would attend classes in person on different days. There would be no change to grades 4K-3.
The emergency could be the result of students or staff contracting the illness.
“If we have enough teachers and substitutes out it would be pretty hard to run a school,” Stunkel said. “If there was a positive case in kindergarten it would be pretty difficult to contact trace. You would pretty much have to quarantine the entire kindergarten class because they don’t really practice social distance as well we would like them to. If they are quarantined for two weeks we would still like for them to have the opportunity to access education. We want that distance learning there for those kids and those teachers.”
Significant planning also is being done to address needs of special education students, Stunkel told the board.
The first three weeks
The focus early on will be on learning how to use and becoming proficient with using devices and software.
“This is very important because if we were to go to distance learning model we would be so much better prepared with our students than we were last spring,” Stunkel said.
Social and emotional health also will be addressed with counselors ready to provide assistance when needed.
“They will definitely come back with concerns, anxieties and fears. We will definitely be focusing on that when we first bring students back,” Stunkel said. “Welcoming them back after COVID-19 and the school closure is going to be different than any other fall welcome back.”
Stunkel expects students to still be greeted each morning when they arrive to school.
“It won’t be the high-fives, hugs and handshakes we are used to, but making sure students feel welcome when we are wearing masks and social distancing,” Stunkel said.
Staff wellness
Stunkel called school staff key to the plan’s success.
“We need to make sure we are paying attention to them, celebrating them and giving them compliments and kudos to keep them going during this hard transition time,” Stunkel said.
Extras
Sports will follow WIAA guidelines.
Clubs and other extracurricular activities will continue with social distancing, safety guidelines and cloth face coverings.
Pulling it off
Professional development will be provided to staff with COVID-19 health training. Google software training also will be provided to all staff that work with students.
The district also purchased a subscription to “Remind,” a communication platform that helps educators reach students and parents where they are through messages sent in real time to an entire class, a small group or a single person. Remind is seen as a solution to last spring, when parents complained they were inundated with many emails from multiple teachers in multiple classes.
“I think that will really help our families out a lot,” Stunkel said.
What if?
If a student or staff member tests positive, school district officials will turn matters over to Rusk County health Department staff.
“We would follow their lead,” Stunkel said. “They would conduct an interview with the person or the parents and find out when the symptoms started.”
Contact tracing will be conducted. Isolation will be required 10 days from symptom onset. An individual must be free of symptoms for 24 hours without use of medicine.
If positive cases start to rise
While the school year will start with the face-to-face and distance learning models, the distance “blended learning” model will be on the back burner and could be put into use should there be an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Stunkel
The student population would be split into Cohort A and Cohort B splitting time each week between learning in school and on-line with the goal of grouping families within the same cohort to make it easier on parents. Instruction would still be offered for five days per week with Wednesday a deep-cleaning day for the buildings. By splitting time, fewer students could be exposed if an individual in the building contracted COVID-19.
“We would have half the number of kids in the school so it would help us out. It would be half the number of students, and if there was contact tracing we would only have half the number of kids to worry about if we had a positive case,” Stunkel said. “If the numbers were spiking and we were not ready to go full distance learning at least the students would have contact with their teachers two days a week, and I think that would be huge for a lot of our kids. We have this on the back burning, ready to go if needed.”
Stunkel believes students through third grade learn better with face-to-face instruction, so school officials want to commit to classroom learning as long as possible for them.
Right now our back to school plan is five days, face-to-face,” said Stunkel, noting 11 percent of families surveyed prefer distance learning.
Stunkel told the board the plan is subject to change through the year as situations change.
The feedback
School board member Chrysa Ostenso asked what would cause the district to diverge from the plan.
State health officials are developing metrics for guiding school leaders on going to blended or distance learning, according to Stunkel.
School board member Jeff Wallin asked when a student can return and if an illness is just a cold and not COVID-19.
Rusk County Health Department Nurse Amanda Weinert, who spoke at the presentation, recommended a student testing negative for COVID-19 be symptom free for 24 hours without medication before returning. A positive case would result in isolation and follow-up, she said.
“It is likely to presume we don’t want them in school without a negative test,” Weinert said.
If a teacher has a spouse or child testing positive, the household quarantine will be recommended, according to Weinert. “You could be potentially looking at three to four weeks of quarantine of family members,” she said.
Staff will be able to use Paid Time Off, Family Medical Leave Act and Extended Family Medical Leave Act to cover time off, according to Stunkel. She cited this as a reason for improving fluency with distance learning software so staff can still teach while in quarantine.
“If there is a chance to continue education virtually we definitely want that to happen so learning doesn’t stop,” Stunkel said.
Wallin asked when students will have a break from wearing masks
Stunkel cited options like recess, lunch and outside classes teachers are hoping to organize.
“It is an order that we are going to stand behind,” Stunkel said. “We definitely don’t want to have exceptions or muddy the water.”
The Flambeau School Board approved a similar plan last week with four days per week and one day virtual. The Bruce School Board is scheduled to act on a proposal this week.
Area school district administrators have been working together on developing plans for returning to class, according to Stunkel. “We have been trying to get on the same page as much as possible,” she said.
School board member Colleen Peters asked how the plan could be impacted if the governor’s mask order is overturned. “Do we have the latitude to say as a school district we are still adhering to wearing masks?” she said.
Stunkel said the district can still require masks if the order is overturned, adding the order is only in effect until Sept. 28. She also said the governor’s order from the state level took the mask decision off the school board’s plate.
“Really that is only the first month of school, but yes as a school district you can still require the masks. If you feel that is a safety precaution your school needs you can require that
The plan as approved requires masks, irrelevant of the governor’s order.
Questions from the audience
School district parent Kelly Grotzinger asked if students will be allowed to remove their masks for medical reasons like using an inhaler to treat asthma.
“Are you going to need a note from a doctor?” she said.” Are they going to get in trouble if they have to breathe a little bit?”
Stunkel told the audience the hope is to avoid punitive action in enforcing the plan and to focus on education, safety and working with students. “We really don’t want that sort of challenge with our students and parents,” she said.
School district parent Darlene Grotzinger told the board she likes the plan, but she questioned why parents are being asked to take children’s temperatures at home before coming to school. She said a student with COVID could arrive for class, walk through the school and interact with any number of individuals before an illness is discovered.
“Don’t we want to stop it before they walk into the building?” she said. “I feel we should be taking temperatures before they walk in. If you don’t nip it in the bud at the front door you might have to quarantine a whole classroom.”
School board member Chrysa Ostenso questioned the accuracy of forehead temperature readers, calling on extensive staff training to help identify individuals who might be sick. “I think comprehensive full screening of symptoms is going to be more helpful,” she said.
Weinert noted some individuals who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic and exhibit no signs of the illness.
Rusk County Public Health Officer Dawn Brost said the focus should be on what might be unusual from everyday behavior.
“What we are really looking for is what is not normal for that person,” Brost said.
Kelly Grotzinger continued questioning the plan, saying she is seeking information to decide between in-class or at home instruction for her child who has allergies.
“Every time she has this is she going to be sent home and then have to stay home for a few days?” Kelly Grotzinger said.
Many decisions will fall on the shoulders of the school nurse, according to Stunkel. “It is going to be are the symptoms outside the child’s baseline?” she said.
School board member Melissa Rudack asked if the plan was increasing teacher workload, especially when teachers are not receiving a pay increase this year.
There is some extra work, according to High School Principal Greg Posewitz. “But it is not doubling,” he said.
Parents were also told there will be more building staff to help at the end of the school days to make sure students go home with the correct parents. They were also informed about types of masks that will be allowed including medical masks, cloth coverings and gaiters.
Ostenso hopes the district continues with mask wearing after the governor’s order expires. “After we spend the whole first month teaching them why it is so important to do this to take the masks off and ignore people’s safety. I would hope we would continue until we are out of the woods,” she said.
Stunkel told the audience there will be a substantial informational campaign in the schools “to draw in kids and engaging, not just doom and gloom.”
“The more we can do to really promote that educational piece and the friendly aspects, that is the key,” Stunkel said.
School Board President Todd Novakofski thanked those involved in developing the plan.
“I think the entire plan is very positive on how we are going to address the issues,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.