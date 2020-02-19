Ladysmith Mayor Alan Christianson submitted his resignation from the position late Friday, announcing he would seek the city administrator position currently held by his father.
In a Feb. 14 Facebook post to his page, Christianson stated, “After consulting with Mrs. Christianson, former professional colleagues and after many sleepless nights going over the pros and cons and trying to weigh every possible scenario, I came to the decision that I would give it a shot and apply for the administrator position.”
“Per Wisconsin State Statute I am not allowed to hold elected office for the City while applying for an employed position with the same level of government. This is why I am announcing my resignation today. After submitting my resignation, I turned in my application by the 5 p.m. deadline,” Christianson wrote.
Christianson was first elected mayor in 2018. He is currently seeking re-election to a second term.
His father, Al Christianson, the current city administrator is running for 4th district alderman. By letter on Tuesday, he formally informed the city of his intent to retire from the administrator job on April 3.
It is not clear if the city administrator position will be filled by the April 7 vote or if Alan Christianson, if he wins the vote, will then choose to continue pursuing the administrator job or chose to be sworn in as mayor.
Alan Christianson called the last two years in elected office an incredible experience. He added he has been fortunate to meet and work alongside many wonderful people at the local level and beyond and he is proud to say that many of the goals he outlined in his 2018 campaign have been met or are well on their way. He expressed pride about he collective progress the city has made with new community members taking active roles on city boards and commissions.
“The position of Administrator is not a given. Hiring is up to the full City Council after recommendation by the 3 member Personnel Committee. If I am unsuccessful in gaining employment as the Administrator, I hope to return as Mayor in April, 2020 and will happily work alongside a new Administrator for the good of the community. I will remain on the ballot for the Spring, 2020 election and would appreciate your continued support on election day,” Christianson wrote on Facebook.
