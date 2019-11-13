The Ladysmith Common Council voted 4-1, Monday, to pass the city’s 2020 budget with a double-digit tax levy hike.
The new spending package calls for a 17.63 percent tax levy hike, increasing property taxes levied by the city to $1.45 million in 2020 compared with $1.23 million the previous year. At the same time, city expenditures are proposed to decrease 0.23 percent to $4.96 million in 2020 compared with $4.97 million the previous year.
The 17.63 percent city tax levy hike for 2020 comes on the heels of a Ladysmith School District 10.39 percent school tax levy cut for 2020.
School officials announced a 2020 budget with a 16.3 percent tax levy cut a week before the city’s budget was unveiled, but a change in state funding reduced school tax relief that originally had been proposed.
School taxes make up the largest portion of a total property tax bill followed by the county, municipality and technical college. In the city of Ladysmith a property tax bill breaks down roughly to 41.2 percent for the school, 33.2 percent for the city, 24.2 percent for the county and 1.4 percent for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
Ald. Marty Reynolds questioned the $216,778 tax levy hike. He asked about planned borrowing in the spending package.
“I don’t think it was worked really hard to put the budget together if you’ve got about $50,000 that you want to borrow money against the budget and then you are sill going to increase the levy by $216,778,” Reynolds said. “Why such a large increase?”
City Administrator Al Christianson asked Reynolds how he would know how much work went into the budget since he did not attend the budget working sessions.
“I would have hoped you had done better,” Reynolds said.
“The levy is increasing 17.63 percent,” said Ald. Brian Groothousen who is a member of the finance committee.
Groothousen cited past councils have constantly held the line on past budgets without increasing rates. He said the fund balance has been raided in the past to balance budgets, and auditors have told city officials they can raise the levy this amount.
“It made absolute perfect sense at least to me, when the school district is dropping their rate at such a large amount, that this would be the year to take advantage of that. [We are trying to] basically raise the levy what we are able to raise the levy to generate the income and try to stop taking money from the fund balance for road projects and things like that,” Groothousen said.
Groothousen cited Ladysmith schools for having one of the highest school tax levies in the state last year, but now they are more in line after its 2020 levy cut.
“This is the perfect time when people are saying their taxes are high, we can actually increase the piece of pie the city of Ladysmith has of our tax bill without our taxpayers paying a larger portion of that because of the significant drop the school is dropping with its levy rate,” Groothousen said. “It makes perfect sense to me that now is the time and try and increase the levy and the money the city can have to conduct its business. That is exactly why I am supporting the budget the way it is proposed.”
Reynolds told the council it made sense to raid the fund balance, which had quickly risen during the 2000s.
“We already had taxed the people in the community to get to that point, and it only made sense to spend those dollars to get it down to where it should be rather than raising taxes again in each of those years. We needed to put those funds to use, and that was the logic behind that,” Reynolds said.
The past three city budgets have been balanced to a degree by applying money from the general fund balance, according to Christianson. For those first two years that balance was then healthy enough to do that as the city’s auditor pointed out in the recent 2018 audit presentation, he stated.
The general fund balance is now unhealthy, being only 8.2 percent of total expenditures, when auditors recommend it to be between 25 and 30 percent. The tax levy increase is needed to help replenish this fund, according to Christianson.
The city’s 2020 budget proposal also includes a payment of $108,458 on a new borrowing package that would include the following components, primarily $1.25 million to convert the former U.S. Army Reserve Center into a city garage, another $85,000 for a new skid steer and accessories and $250,000 for more street reconstruction.
The 2020 budget proposal includes $73,804 for one new public works position. A part-time police department officer position is being increased to full-time. Both police and public works were at one time staffed larger than at present. It is believed city public works has now the same number of workers as it had 49 years ago in 1970.
City resident Cora Schultz encouraged the council to go through the budget with a fine-toothed comb in search of reductions.
“At some point you have to start cutting,” she said.
Groothousen called this the perfect year to make up the difference from past years when taxes weren’t raised.
“This is the perfect year to try and make up some of that difference because people are going to see a tax decrease. The city is actually going to see a tax increase for us to generate some revenue,” Groothousen said.
Schultz cited high taxes and water bills influencing people’s decisions on where to live.
“Who can afford that,” Schultz said.
Ald. Jon Fields asked if the city council should continue not increasing taxes and remain in the same funding predicament. “The people sitting at this table I do know are doing the best to keep things within reason and try to make this community survive,” he said.
“I just don’t think the taxpayer in Ladysmith can afford anymore. This may be the opportune time with the school taxes going down, but I think you need to stop spending. That is the answer,” Schultz said.
At a public hearing on the budget last week, no one in the audience spoke on the proposed spending package. Only two aldermen on the council commented on the proposal.
“I agree with you it was kicked down the road for 20 years. It can’t be kicked down the road another 20 year or in 20 years they will have to deal with 40 years of neglect,” Fields said.
Mayor Alan Christianson said there have been some years when no roadwork was done. “We are in a hole now, how do we get out of it,” he said.
Christianson told the council at some point, “Eventually you have to dig your heels in and try.”
