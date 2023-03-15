We’ve all grown up with the saying, “Spring forward, fall back.” Twice a year, we set our clocks to it. Clocks go one hour ahead in the spring, and are set back one hour in the fall.
But what if this was the last year we ever had to spring ahead?
Legislation has been reintroduced that would make daylight saving time permanent. That is to say, the way we set our clocks last Sunday would be the way they would stay forever. There would be no ‘falling back’ in the fall.
In March of 2022, an act was introduced into the Senate called the Sunshine Protection Act. This act would have made DST (daylight saving time) permanent in November of 2023. The Act passed unanimously in the Senate. However federal law currently does not allow year-round DST and the Sunshine Protection Act also needed to be passed by the House and then the president. In June 2022, the U.S. House failed to pass the bill, which officially expired in December.
On March 2, 2023 officials took another stab at making DST permanent. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 to the 118th Congress. Senator Rubio said, “This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid. Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.” Senator Paul stated, “The Sunshine Protection Act will allow states the freedom to decide if they want to permanently follow Daylight Saving Time or not without needing approval from Congress.”
Despite the rumor that changing our clocks twice a year was enacted to benefit farmers, farmers have been historically against DST, even lobbying against it. Farmers are frustrated with the time change because animals cannot tell time on a clock and prefer to be milked or fed on their own schedules. Things like the length of the days and when the dew falls have more effect on farmers and their livestock then what time the clock says.
DST was created as a wartime effort in the Standard Time Act of 1918. The idea behind it was to conserve energy and resources. Year-round DST, or “War Time,” was implemented again during World War II. After the war, local jurisdictions were free to choose if and when to observe DST. The Uniform Time Act in 1966 made DST standard.
In 1974 an energy crisis made daylight saving time permanent for about 10 months during the winter. However, there were concerns of children going to school in the dark and it was repealed.
According to the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023, permanent DST could have positive effects on the population as a whole. The Bill states that some of the benefits include a reduction in car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians, a reduction of cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression, a reduction in the amount of robberies (by 27%), a reduction in childhood obesity, benefits to the agricultural economy, and a reduction in energy use.
The Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 still has a way to go before it would become law, including passing the Senate, the House and getting the president’s signature. In the meantime, we’re all left to wonder if switching our clocks back and forth might become an archaic thing of the past.
