Donating to a good cause

A $5,000 donation is made Saturday night by Sons of Amvets Squadron 127 in Ladysmith to Warhawk Service Dogs. 

Sons of Amvets Squadron 127 in Ladysmith presented a $5,000 donation last weekend to a non-profit organization that provides fully-trained service dogs to veterans experiencing post traumatic stress disorder, but the fundraising during the Saturday event didn’t stop there.

Post leaders challenged others to give toward a good cause, almost doubling what they had originally hoped to take in and nearly quadrupling its service dog donation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.