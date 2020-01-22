Ladysmith Family Restaurant will hold its annual fundraiser to support area fire and law enforcement services on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Patrons of the restaurant on this day will not only enjoy great food, they will also support the Ladysmith Police Department, Ladysmith Fire Department and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
According to restaurant owner Hemi Sabani, the family and employees will dedicate the entire day to supporting the three agencies who work hard to keep the community safe. The business will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the day of the event to be divided between the three agencies.
To show support and appreciation to the restaurant, Ladysmith Police Department officers, Ladysmith firefighters and Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand throughout the day to assist serving the public.
Police Chief Kevin Julien, Sheriff Jeffery S. Wallace and Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs also plan to be present throughout the day.
This is the ninth year the Sabani family has offered financial help to support emergency services.
