10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Rainfall measuring up to three inches in many areas of the county early Monday was a blessing for crops and gardens, but Monday night storms with heavy rain and lightning wreaked havoc in a few places.
Students at Ladysmith Middle School will face a new schedule when they return to school next week with at least 90 minutes of reading instruction and an additional 30-45 minute block of time for intensive reading interventions.
A proposal by the Ladysmith Skate Park Consortium to relocate the skate park to a new site was called well thought out by the city’s Park Board last Wednesday. The board listened, but it took no action. There were about 10 skateboarders at the meeting.
Lynette Yotter, was sworn in Friday, Aug. 23, by Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven P. Anderson as clerk of Rusk County Circuit Court, succeeding Rusk County Circuit Court Clerk Renae R. Baxter, whose retirement was effective Aug. 22 from the position she held since January of 1975.
Miner Theatre in Ladysmith was showing the film, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The community block party scheduled for Sept. 1 at the fairgrounds was to include a moment of silence at 4:18 p.m. to remember the devastating tornado which struck the city and portions of Rusk County on Sept. 2, 2002. The design for a memorial honoring tornado relief volunteers was to be revealed.
The Ladysmith City Council recommended a brick exterior for the new emergency services center which was to house the Ladysmith Fire Dept. and ambulance services.
Sherri and Bob Williams were the new owners of the AmericInn Motel in Ladysmith.
Weyerhaeuser Booster Days was to feature Toledo Polkamotion, a Grammy-nominated polka band that performed at the celebration the previous year.
A 100th birthday party was to be held for Rosa Kunkel at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. She moved to Rusk County with her family in 1916 when she was 13 years old. She was still active in gardening and tatting.
The Bruce Theatre had a new screen and improved air-conditioning.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
A proposed building referendum, not the annual budget or tax levy, dominated discussion at the Flambeau School District’s annual meeting. Some residents appealed for unity in the district.
Mary Beller celebrated her 100th birthday at the Ladysmith Nursing Home.
The merger of Security State Bank and MidAmerica Bank was finalized, according to bank president Jim Will.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce was to observe its centennial Aug. 29.
TV stations WEAU and WQOW, both from Eau Claire, had not reached an agreement with Marcus Cable. A cable TV spokesman said subscribers may have to use rabbit ears or an antenna to receive the stations if negotiations weren’t completed by October.
Queen candidates for the Hawkins Harvest Festival were Michelle Blaskowski, Amanda Heikkinen and Jessica Vollendorf.
Conrath residents were protesting a U.S. Postal Service plan to close the village’s post office.
Sheriff Dean Meyer was selected to attend the FBI Academy for management training.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Laura Dutter of Conrath showed the champion beef steer at the Rusk County Junior Fair.
An Ingram reunion attracted between 400 and 500 people, including 200 former residents.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Peg Shimko was crowned queen of Bruce Appreciation Day. First runner-up was Kathy Weinert, and second runner-up honors were shared by Susan Sobkoviak and Jan Zielke.
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board approved installation of a filter at the high school pool to remove manganese from the water.
Trees at the Tee-A-Way Golf Course were being treated for Dutch elm disease.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
New personnel in the Ladysmith School District included high school principal Edward Falstad, science teacher August Bengs, phy ed instructor Erland Lindelof, librarian Marcia Staton, junior high principal Robert Bricco, Brooklyn School Principal Irene Felland and elementary school teachers Jeanette Jipson and George Plunkett.
The National Food Store advertised a 13 ounce package of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes for 25 cents and three pounds of peanut butter for 99 cents.
Entries for the 1963 Rusk County Fair exceeded those of 1962.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Changes in the program at Ladysmith High School would permit rural students to participate in more club and extracurricular activities. The lunch price for the coming year was 10 cents.
The county had acquired the property surrounding Buck’s Lake, which once was owned by the Buck’s Club hunting camp. There were two old Knapp Stout logging buildings on the site, one of which had collapsed and the other which was in disrepair. The county intended to fix the old wooden dam holding back the Buck’s Lake flowage.
“Torchy” Hammerlund, living up to his nickname, figuratively burned up the course at the Tee-A-Way open golf tournament. He shot rounds of 32, 33 and 33.
Nearly 1,000 tons of beans had been harvested in Rusk County this summer, according to Jim Carlson of the Stokely Canning Co.
Penney’s advertised men’s jeans for $1.79 a pair.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
A total of 7,785 people passed through the gates of the Rusk County Fair during its four-day run. That was slightly above the attendance in 1943.
Pulpwood production in Wisconsin had to be increased by 65 percent in the next six months to meet a War Production Board quota.
Coming to the Unique Theater were: “Moonlight in Havana,” “The Moon and Sixpence,” “The Crystal Ball” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.”
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
“To a person making the first visit to the Civilian Conservation Corps camp in the Town of Murry, the first view of the location from the top of a high hill to the east of the camp presents a scene not unlike that of a small army rest,” reported the “Ladysmith News.” “At the foot of the high hill a beautiful meadow spreads across to the next abrupt rise in the land and extends a considerable distance to the south. Here, across one end of the meadow, the tents have been pitched in orderly manner close to a beautiful stream.” The camp was home to 170 young men. (The meadow was formed several decades ago after a logging dam on the Weirgor River built by the Weyerhaeuser logging interests was removed and grass grew on the bottom of the old flowage.)
J.C. Penney’s advertised back to school clothing, including boys’ shirts for 49 cents and girls’ frocks for 39 and 59 cents.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Yeggs robbed the Gilman Bank and got away with $5,000 in currency and securities.
The Holtz Dry Goods Co. moved into the building at the corner of Miner Avenue and First Street formerly occupied by W.A. Carroll.
A 35-acre cranberry marsh was being developed three miles north of Hawkins. Thirteen men were at work clearing the land of roots and sod. About two-thirds of the area had been planted, and some of the older plants had cranberries on them.
One of Rusk County’s oldest settlers, Waldo Brainerd, was operating a 120-acre farm north of Bruce. He came to what is now Rusk County 42 years ago.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Theron Clark traveled by motorcycle from Toledo, Ohio, to Ladysmith, a distance of 900 miles. The trip required a week, including stops that he made.
Elmer Austin, who was passenger brakeman on the Soo Line’s “Velvet Special” moved his family to Stevens Point.
“Musky Park” was the name of a development on Amacoy Lake. A.J. Krause and W. Blackburn had purchased a half mile of frontage on the lake.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
The Bruce baseball team handily defeated the Minneapolis Javas. The Ladysmith band and about 150 Ladysmith people attended the game.
The grounds around the Ladysmith school were nicely graded. The school board was anxiously awaiting the steam heating plant for the building (which was built as a high school and later became the West Side School).
Lepley & Marker had the contract for building a new residence for G.L Speer on the south side of Worden Avenue a block and a half from the courthouse.
John Ryall, the drayman and all around hustler, took his brother, Ernest, into partnership.
The paper mill in Ladysmith turned out a carload of soap wrappers one day last week.
County school superintendent Mackin certified there were 2,997 children of school age in the county. Ladysmith topped the list with 405 children. Atlanta was second with 372, Stubbs had 301 and Bruce 177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.