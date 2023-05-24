Ladysmith School District officials are ramping up a campaign to build a new 8-lane track outside Ladysmith Middle & High School.
They have formed a small committee that has started contacting large businesses in the area by mail with a goal of soliciting about $300,000 committed to the project.
The projected cost of the track is $870,000.
“We want to fundraise for the most part, and we have a team of people working on that,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said. “We haven’t had a ton of traction, but donations are starting to come in, so slow but sure we are making some headway.”
Once the initial benchmark is passed, the fundraiser will be expanded further.
“We will launch that website to the general public after we have a substantial amount of money donated,” Stunkel said. “We want to have some traction before we go to the general public.”
