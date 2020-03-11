The Ladysmith School Board will form two committees tasked with interviewing school district administrator candidates. Interviews are scheduled to begin Monday, March 16.
One committee will consist of the school board, headed by interim School District Administrator Mike Cox. A second committee with between 5 and 8 individuals will include teachers, staff members and community members, headed by Ladysmith Middle & High School Principal Greg Posewitz.
The committees will develop questions for candidates in the interviews. Interviews will be limited to about 45 minutes with candidates taking turns with each committee.
“The idea will be then to reduce [the pool] to final candidates,” Cox said.
The board received 14 applicants for the position. Three are being invited in for interviews.
Their identities have not been made public.
Cox urged the board to move swiftly as applicants are likely applying for similar positions elsewhere and could accept other offers.
“It behooves us to move as quickly as we possibly can as far as interviewing is concerned. If we drag our feet some of those candidates are going to be gone,” Cox said.
The board met in closed session last Wednesday to select candidates to be interviewed after reviewing applications and filling out questionnaire materials.
“We will narrow that down to candidates you want to interview,” Cox said before the board went into closed session.
The board formed three interview committees in 2015, when it last interviewed for an administrator vacancy.
The school board learned last summer it would need to find a new full-time school district administrator starting with the 2020-21 school year, after previous administrator Paul Uhren resigned suddenly to take a principal job elsewhere.
Cox was hired for one year as interim fur the current school year.
