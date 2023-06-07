The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation will honor 11 industry leaders, including a past publisher of the Ladysmith News,during this year’s Memorial Pylon ceremony June 8-9 at the Trees For Tomorrow campus in Eagle River.
This year’s memorial pylon inductees will include Thomas “Tom” Bell, a longtime publisher of the Ladysmith News. He died on Nov. 29, 2022. He was 80 years old.
The pylon includes names of deceased Wisconsin publishers dating back to 1958, when the WNA purchased land in the Eagle River area to be used as a demonstration forest.
Every year, newspaper professionals from across Wisconsin head to Eagle River to participate in one of the association’s most treasured traditions. Sponsored by the WNA Foundation, the annual Trees Retreat is a time to connect, reflect and be inspired.
The two-day event features a golf outing, industry education, the Memorial Pylon ceremony and several time-honored customs, like the Press Forest steak fry.
A fifth-generation publisher, Bell led the paper for 23 years from 1981-2004. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Don, who ran the paper from 1965-81, and his grandfather, who ran the paper from 1911-65.
After Bell’s father stepped down in 1981, Tom served as publisher of the News until his retirement in 2004. He was succeeded by his brother, Jim, the newspaper’s current publisher. The family has been involved in the newspaper industry since the late 1800s, when Thomas Cowan Bell published a weekly newspaper in Worthington, Minn.
Donald Bell also is enshrined on the WNA’s Memorial Pylon.
The pylon ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, near the Memorial Grove at the Trees For Tomorrow campus, 519 E Sheridan St., Eagle River. The ceremony will be followed by lunch. Friends, family and members of the public are invited to attend, and are encouraged to attend the WNA steak fry, which will be held in the Press Forest, on Thursday, June 8.
This year’s memorial pylon inductees will include: Tom Bell, Ladysmith News; Murray Cohen, Vilas County News-Review, Eagle River; Dick Emerson, DeForest Times-Tribune; Chuck Hagen, Courier Sentinel, Cornell; Arlys Hawkes, Lake Mills Leader; Bill H. Howe, Courier Press, Prairie du Chien; Ronald R. Johnson, Argyle Agenda; Jack Knowles, Hillsboro Sentry-Enterprise; Thomas G. Larson, The Sun, Osceola; Ardis Bloom Swenson, Stanley Republican; and Dennis West, The Beacon, Williams Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.