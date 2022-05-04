Potentially hazardous conditions near a rail crossing on U.S. 8 east of Bruce has raised the attention of area residents. The Rusk County Traffic Safety Committee met in February to discuss the crossing near Beebe Road and low visibility at the intersection.
Concerns from citizens included the short stopping time if a train would happen to be crossing. The crossing lights are blocked by the corner and an overgrowth of trees.
Committee members discussed the possibility of installing a flashing beacon on the railroad crossing sign as a warning. The flash would be constant and not activated by the railroad crossing lights.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Rusk County Highway Department officials will check the right-of-way and potential of clearing timber from the corner to improve visibility.
The committee agreed to keep this subject matter on the agenda for the next meeting, May 3, to have further discussion.
In other matters, the committee:
— Announced an emergency management drill with Dairyland Power is scheduled for April and June.
— Reviewed upcoming projects for the spring and summer of 2022 with some concerns about truck and semi traffic on the Wis. 27 Flambeau River bridge on the south side of Ladysmith as the lanes will be reduced to 10 foot lanes. Traffic will be detoured as needed.
— Discussed concerns about the “Brooklyn Bridge” on U.S. 8 near Memorial Park in the city. The epoxy is starting to peel in certain spots. The Rusk County Highway Department will repair at no cost.
— Heard Cliff Parr, a former longtime Wisconsin State Patrol officer in this area, would retire effective in March.
